Jessica Biel's Reported Response To Justin Timberlake's Arrest Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The rumors about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's marital strife were finally starting to quiet down when Timberlake got arrested for a DWI. However, Biel's reported reaction to her husband getting his mugshot taken has reopened the floodgates. If Timberlake wants to avoid filling a river with his own tears, he might want to stay away from the internet for a long time — critics of the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer overwhelmingly agree that Biel needs to see him out that door.

A source spoke to Us Weekly about how Biel felt when she learned her husband had been arrested in the Hamptons. "Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him," the insider said. The source also shared that Timberlake assured his wife he had not been drinking heavily before he was pulled over and placed in the backseat of a police car. Apparently, it's customary for Biel to take her husband at his word, so if she believed him, she might not view his DWI as a major red flag. However, the haters who are not forgiving of Timberlake's shady past behavior are a different story. "Troublemaker, you should leave him girl," read one message directed at Biel on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Divorce coming in 3...2...1," another person predicted. Some people also brought up the last time Timberlake's drinking got him in trouble.