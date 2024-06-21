Jessica Biel's Reported Response To Justin Timberlake's Arrest Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The rumors about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's marital strife were finally starting to quiet down when Timberlake got arrested for a DWI. However, Biel's reported reaction to her husband getting his mugshot taken has reopened the floodgates. If Timberlake wants to avoid filling a river with his own tears, he might want to stay away from the internet for a long time — critics of the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer overwhelmingly agree that Biel needs to see him out that door.
A source spoke to Us Weekly about how Biel felt when she learned her husband had been arrested in the Hamptons. "Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him," the insider said. The source also shared that Timberlake assured his wife he had not been drinking heavily before he was pulled over and placed in the backseat of a police car. Apparently, it's customary for Biel to take her husband at his word, so if she believed him, she might not view his DWI as a major red flag. However, the haters who are not forgiving of Timberlake's shady past behavior are a different story. "Troublemaker, you should leave him girl," read one message directed at Biel on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Divorce coming in 3...2...1," another person predicted. Some people also brought up the last time Timberlake's drinking got him in trouble.
Alcohol played a role in Justin Timberlake's cheating scandal
Unfortunately for Justin Timberlake, the internet has a long memory — there's no way the singer's critics were going to forget a scandal from 2019. After Timberlake and his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright were photographed touching palms during a boozy outing, he issued a public apology to Jessica Biel in a since-deleted Instagram post. Instead of taking total accountability for his actions, he tried to offer an excuse for them. "I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior," he wrote (via USA Today).
That incident was on the minds of many upon learning that Biel was unhappy about Timberlake's DWI. "I don't know how she's still with him. Had a drunk incident with a woman years ago," read one tweet. Another person opined, "I honestly don't feel sorry for her at all. She knew years before he has a problem with drinking and cheating." Biel did garner some sympathy, although a comment from one X user who felt sorry for her could be construed as just a tad shady. "Poor Jessica she's always left there to pick up the pieces and be a door mat by this man," it read. It seems some people feel that Biel is demonstrating a lack of self-respect by staying with Timberlake.
A source blamed Justin Timberlake's drinking on Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake received a deluge of bad press after Britney Spears shared some heartbreaking details about their relationship in her memoir, "The Woman in Me." Although Timberlake himself has not blamed his ex for his DWI arrest, Spears' fans are holding a report against him because it suggests that she drove him to drink. "Justin has been stressed over the Britney drama that happened at the end of last year and some of us noticed that he was drinking more," one insider told the Daily Mail. However, the source insisted that Timberlake is not struggling with alcoholism.
Spears' supporters expressed their outrage over the anonymous quote on X, where one comment read, "What a load of BS. You cannot control someone else's actions but you can control how you react to it. He's merely scrambling to throw blame because he got caught." Another wrote, "So predictable. This guy is such a loser."
"Stop drinking. You know who you are, I'm speaking to you. Stop drinking, you're gonna get sloppy, OK is gonna say something bad about you," Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) said to @BritneySpears in 2007.
Looks like his words are coming back to haunt him now. pic.twitter.com/9aTTcReytS
— #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) June 19, 2024
While the quote about Spears that has turned Timberlake into the internet's villain du jour did not leave his own lips, fans of the "Toxic" hitmaker have also been using an old video clip of Timberlake to trash him. It was filmed at the 2007 Brit Awards, and he's thought to be addressing Spears when he says, "Stop drinking, you're gonna get sloppy." If only the "In Time" star's future self had heeded his own advice.