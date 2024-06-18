Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Shatters Jessica Biel's Projection Of Their Perfect Marriage

Between their 2010s-era breakup and rumors of infidelity, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship has experienced several ups and downs over the years. However, Biel's saccharine Father's Day post about Timberlake and their two sons sounded as if they were navigating a happy, fruitful chapter together. "You're so many things to so many people," Biel posted alongside an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of the singer and their kids. "But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against." She continued, "The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."

Timberlake's recent arrest has shattered the splendid portrait that Biel painted of their life together. According to Newsday, the "Selfish" singer was arrested this week in Sag Harbor on a DWI. As TMZ reported, the star had been enjoying downtime with friends before attempting to leave the hotel where they'd gathered together. However, police pulled him over shortly after and arrested him for driving under the influence. He's since been released from police custody following his arraignment on June 18. And though he didn't have to pay bail, he's now facing a DWI charge, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26. Timberlake, who's headlining a world tour, has yet to address his arrest.