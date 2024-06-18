Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Shatters Jessica Biel's Projection Of Their Perfect Marriage
Between their 2010s-era breakup and rumors of infidelity, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship has experienced several ups and downs over the years. However, Biel's saccharine Father's Day post about Timberlake and their two sons sounded as if they were navigating a happy, fruitful chapter together. "You're so many things to so many people," Biel posted alongside an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of the singer and their kids. "But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against." She continued, "The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."
Timberlake's recent arrest has shattered the splendid portrait that Biel painted of their life together. According to Newsday, the "Selfish" singer was arrested this week in Sag Harbor on a DWI. As TMZ reported, the star had been enjoying downtime with friends before attempting to leave the hotel where they'd gathered together. However, police pulled him over shortly after and arrested him for driving under the influence. He's since been released from police custody following his arraignment on June 18. And though he didn't have to pay bail, he's now facing a DWI charge, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26. Timberlake, who's headlining a world tour, has yet to address his arrest.
Justin posted about his kids days before his arrest
Justin Timberlake also helped to shape the narrative of a perfect home life with Jessica Biel, before his arrest in Sag Harbor suggested their reality may not be as perfect as it seems. He celebrated Father's Day by posting a couple of photos of the family they created to his Instagram account. "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," wrote Timberlake. "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys... to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall." He also promised to shower the kiddos with "insufferable Dad-jokes" before telling them both that he loved them.
This post came a few weeks after Timberlake posted an endearing Mother's Day post for Biel. On May 12, the singer posted a short Instagram montage of his wife in various settings. He overlaid the footage with audio from his song, "Mirrors," which fans think he penned in her honor. In 2013, Timberlake uploaded a voice message talking about the song's inspiration to the internet. "'Mirrors' is a love song to someone that you feel like is, you know, sort of your other half," he said (via Hollywood Life). "One of the most valuable things in a relationship is being able to constantly change and be individual, but look to the other side to the person that you're with and know that they're changing as well individually."
Social media reacts to Justin Timberlake's arrest
Although driving under the influence is a serious offense that Justin Timberlake will have to navigate in due time, his fans and critics have resorted to humor to digest the shocking news. "Justin Timberlake drunk driving around the Hamptons," they tweeted alongside a clip of a reckless driver crashing into a wall on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user tweeted from the POV of the cop who pulled Timberlake over. "Sir, i'm gonna need you to step out of the vehicle and walk in a straight line," they wrote alongside video footage of Timberlake dancing awkwardly. Meanwhile, a third fan joked about JT's former life as a boy bander. "I'm guessing his steps weren't NSYNC?," tweeted the user.
Several more fans turned their commentary towards Jessica Biel, who's also been noticeably quiet about her husband's legal woes so far. "Tsk tsk Timberlake. Jessica Biel won't be pleased," tweeted one fan, who is likely on the nose. "Jessica Biel about to shut that tour down," wrote another user. Meanwhile, another fan forewarned a rather bleak outcome for Biel's marriage to Timberlake, writing, "Jessica Biel is divorcing him so bad this [time]." Lastly, another fan posed a question. "Justin Timberlake is really out here embarrassing Jessica Biel on the daily. Why is she still with this man," they wrote.