Signs Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Marriage Is On The Rocks

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have faced many a divorce rumor, but they're still going strong despite the whispers. That isn't to say they haven't weathered plenty of storms. The *NSYNC alum's drunk driving arrest is believed to have heightened existing tension in the marriage. That's because the run-in with the police happened just months after Britney Spears revealed an unflattering side of Timberlake in her description of their relationship in her memoir, which reportedly embarrassed Biel.

These headline-grabbing events came when the couple had reportedly just found its footing after Timberlake's cheating rumors with actor Alisha Wainwright in 2019. It also doesn't help that the pop star has been busy on a nearly year-long tour, leaving little room in his schedule for his family. To heal from all the highly publicized drama surrounding their marriage, Biel and Timberlake are said to have sought therapy. But Biel is positive they'll find a way to make it work.

After all, they've done it before. After four years of relationship, Biel and Timberlake split in 2011 amid rumors he had fallen for his "Friends With Benefits" co-star Mila Kunis, which they denied. "No one came between them," reps for the couple told People. But the breakup didn't stick. They reconciled a few months later and tied the knot the following year. More than a decade and two sons later, they're still together. But the signs are clear that the marriage has hit a rough patch in recent years.