Tragic Details About Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin went through her life's biggest trial publicly. She was just a little girl when Steve Irwin died in a tragic encounter with a stingray while filming an underwater documentary on September 4, 2006. He was just 44 and left behind an 8- and a 2-year-old. In many ways, Bindi's life has been shaped by the tragedies that struck her family, starting with the loss of the family matriarch and then her father. Grief isn't the only obstacle she has faced in her young years.

Advertisement

The "Dancing With the Stars" winner has suffered from health issues that left her questioning whether she'd be able to have a family of her own. When she got pregnant with her daughter, she spent her entire pregnancy fearing she might lose her. "I would often have times where I thought I was miscarrying because I would have severe, unexplained pain," she said on "Good Morning America" in 2023. But through all of life's tribulations, Bindi drew strength from her father's spirit.

"The Crocodile Hunter" believed in looking at the glass half-full, and that's how the "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star chooses to tackle life as well. "I love the fact that dad just enjoyed every single second of life," she said. "He was the one who always told me to stand up for what I believe in, and he really taught me to be courageous," she told Insider in 2018. Bindi's achievements as a conservationist and mother would surely make Steve proud, but her journey has often been rocky.

Advertisement