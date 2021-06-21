The Real Reason Bindi Irwin Is Taking A Break From Social Media

The "It's the Irwins" star took to Instagram to reveal her decision to leave social media. "Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she wrote, captioning a cute black-and-white picture of her holding little Grace. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media."

Irwin went on to talk about how people have been reaching out to her to talk about their mental health. "Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day – I see you," she said in the post, adding that "these issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

Irwin also advised her followers to surround themselves "with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times." She added that mental health deserves "more understanding and support" and that people are "absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.