What Inspired Ryan Reynolds To Speak Out About His Mental Health?

Speaking with ET, Ryan Reynolds said he chose to open up about his struggles with anxiety so he could be a role model to his three daughters with Blake Lively — 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 1-year-old Betty. "Part of it is that I have three daughters at home, and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry," he said. "Part of that is to de-stigmatize things and create a conversation around [mental health]."

Reynolds went on to stress the importance of sharing one's feelings. "I know that when I felt at the absolute bottom it's usually been because I felt like I was alone in something I was feeling. So I think when people talk about it, I don't necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it's important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free."

He went on to say, "Other people feel like, 'Oh, he's feeling that and so am I.' And even though we might be in two completely different fields or we might have two completely different lives, it connects us in a way. A lot of it is just wanting to model certain things for my own kids and model things for anyone who might need to hear it."