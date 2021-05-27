This Is What Craig Conover Says 'Saved' His Mental Health

"Southern Charm" star Craig Conover is getting real about his struggles with mental health. In the May 26 episode of his and Austen Kroll's "Pillows and Beer" podcast, the reality star said he realized he suffers from "bouts of depression."

"I've never realized because you don't realize you're in it until you're out of it," he explained to Austen and surprise guests Kathryn Dennis and Leva Bonaparte about having depression. However, he said one thing has given him a reason to get out of bed every morning: his sewing shop. "This store has saved me — like hugely — where now I have a purpose. And I've been coming in and like I love doing this," he shared with excitement. "Like the other day I finally woke up and instead of getting back in bed, I said, 'I'm gonna go for a run' and that hasn't happened in a long time," he continued.

Craig opened up his Sewing Down South shop in Charleston, S.C., on May 15. He had been showing it off on his Instagram since before its grand opening to give fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes details of the brick and mortar store. Craig was stoked that the debut of his store went so well, telling Decider opening day was "the perfect amount of chaos and fun."

On his podcast, Craig further opened up about his mental health struggles. Keep reading to learn what else he shared.