Why Is Bindi Irwin Having 'The Hardest Time' In Her Life Since Her Dad's Death?

Bindi Irwin has been through a lot in her life. As fans know, she's the daughter of the legendary Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, who was known for daring animal stunts that were enough to make anyone's blood pressure spike. In 2006, Steve died in a freak accident while doing what he loved — hanging out with animals. While he was filming his show at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the tail of a stingray struck Steve in his heart, killing him and leaving the world to deal with his loss. Steve left behind kids Bindi and Robert Irwin and his wife, Terri Irwin.

The family has made efforts to keep Steve's memory alive, constantly sharing posts about the late patriarch on social media. On almost every anniversary of his death, Bindi has penned a touching tribute, and the same was true on the 15th anniversary, which was made even more special as it was the first that her daughter was alive for.

"This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. She lights up when she sees him on screen," Bindi wrote, alongside a photo of her daughter in the iconic khaki Australia Zoo uniform. "I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It's been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he's her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior."