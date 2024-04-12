A Timeline Of Beau Biden's Brain Cancer Before His Death

Joe Biden has dealt with immense tragedy in his life, and he unfortunately lost his son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer. The president and his late first wife, Neilia, welcomed Beau into the family in 1969. The couple had three children, including Beau, but unfortunately, tragedy struck the Biden family after his wife and kids were involved in a devastating car crash that killed Neilia, as well as Beau's younger sister, Naomi. While this most definitely affected Beau, he didn't let it interfere with future ventures.

After graduating high school, Beau attended the University of Pennsylvania before graduating and moving on to Syracuse University's law school. He had an impressive career as a lawyer until 2003 when he joined the Delaware National Guard. He served his country as his father became the vice president of the United States, but not before making a sweet speech for his father at the Democratic National Convention. Beau said, "I know my father will be a great vice president. As I mentioned, my dad has always been there for me, my brother, and my sister, every day."

Beau witnessed his father become the vice president of the United States after he and Barack Obama were elected into office. However, shortly after, he began experiencing health issues that ultimately led to his untimely death.