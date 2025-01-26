Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Today Show

Al Roker got personal during a 2020 episode of "Today" when he revealed that he received a diagnosis of prostate cancer. "Good news is we caught it early," the star remarked. "Not-great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this." Thankfully, Roker's treatment proved to be a success, and he was back to work within a few months. The anchor couldn't have been more grateful for all of the well wishes he'd been sent. "The outpouring of love and support that I have received from all of you, including the prayers, have been truly heartening," he said after undergoing prostate cancer surgery a little under a week after announcing his diagnosis to the world.

But Roker also realized that he wasn't completely out of the woods, adding that he was going to continue testing for the rest of his life. While guesting on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," he also expressed hopes to inspire others to do the same. Referring to the fact that African-American men are 50% more likely to get prostate cancer, he said, "I just want people to get their prostate checked — and especially if you're a man of color, get your prostate checked. It's not that big a deal, and it can make a big deal."

Sadly, Roker has dealt with a history of health problems over the years, including surgeries on his back, hip, shoulder, and thumb, as well as two knee replacement surgeries. In November 2022, just two years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, the weatherman faced another life-threatening condition when doctors discovered blood clots in his legs and lungs. After what he called "medical whack-a-mole" on his Instagram — and his second knee replacement surgery that had to be postponed by the blood clot ordeal — proving that you can't keep the anchor down for long, he returned to work in May 2023.