Inside Dylan Dreyer's Pregnancy Complications With Her Third Child
"Today Show" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has been hospitalized while carrying her third baby boy, she revealed on Instagram on September 27.
As reported by People, Dylan Dreyer first announced she was expecting her third child in May on "Today," during a playful skit with her son Calvin, in which they made and enjoyed delicious cinnamon buns straight from the oven. At the end of the clip, Dreyer grabbed her belly as Calvin squealed the good news!
"We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third,'" Dreyer explained about her and husband Brian Fichera's decision to add another to their growing brood. Alas, it not exactly as easy as said and done. According to Dreyer, getting pregnant the third time proved to be difficult, but once they gave up on the idea of a third child, they were given the ultimate surprise. "And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!'" Dreyer gushed about their little miracle.
Unfortunately, the road to expanding their family to Baby No. 3 hasn't been an easy one.
Dylan Dreyer gave fans an update from her hospital bed
Dylan Dreyer revealed on September 27 that her water prematurely ruptured six weeks early. The forecaster took to Instagram to deliver the startling news, explaining why viewers shouldn't expect to see her on air for quite some time. "My water broke Sunday evening and I've been hanging at the hospital," Dreyer said, announcing, "Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us!"
Dreyer was adamant, however, that "all was well" with both her and baby. "Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger," she explained. She wrapped the post by offering a bit of consolation to her many well wishers. "I'm in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week...6 weeks early!" she penned.
As you may recall, Dreyer also tragically suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with their son Oliver. Later, Dreyer told People that she credited her good fortune to her being so open and forthcoming about her struggles. "By putting my story out there, I feel like the thousands of prayers and good wishes we received really made a difference," she explained.