Inside Dylan Dreyer's Pregnancy Complications With Her Third Child

"Today Show" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has been hospitalized while carrying her third baby boy, she revealed on Instagram on September 27.

As reported by People, Dylan Dreyer first announced she was expecting her third child in May on "Today," during a playful skit with her son Calvin, in which they made and enjoyed delicious cinnamon buns straight from the oven. At the end of the clip, Dreyer grabbed her belly as Calvin squealed the good news!

"We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third,'" Dreyer explained about her and husband Brian Fichera's decision to add another to their growing brood. Alas, it not exactly as easy as said and done. According to Dreyer, getting pregnant the third time proved to be difficult, but once they gave up on the idea of a third child, they were given the ultimate surprise. "And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!'" Dreyer gushed about their little miracle.

Unfortunately, the road to expanding their family to Baby No. 3 hasn't been an easy one.