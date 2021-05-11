Dylan Dreyer Just Announced Big News
Dylan Dreyer might be a familiar face as a co-anchor of the "TODAY" show, but she's also a mom. She has welcomed sons Calvin and Oliver with husband Brian Fichera, according to People. Aside from talking about the weather on NBC News, she's set to release her debut children's book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day." However, it seems that motherhood just might be Dreyer's favorite role.
As the star told "TODAY" in 2019, "For a long time, Brian and I, we weren't really sure if we wanted kids. We were kind of happy with our life." Dreyer, at first, didn't think she had the "mothering instinct," adding, "I was actually pretty open with it when I was pregnant with Calvin. Really scared to death. My life's going to change. I never changed a diaper before. I really didn't know how to be a mom."
Now that she has two kids, it seems safe to say her views have changed — even if quarantining in 2020 was challenging at times. "We're getting more time together than I ever would've imagined," she told People in 2020. "I would say that's the blessing in disguise of all this, just that we get so much family time. Sometimes it drives you crazy, but for the most part, it's been great."
Now, that journey is continuing, and what the star just revealed will melt your heart. Keep reading for more details.
Dylan Dreyer is pregnant
Someone's expecting! Yep, Dylan Dreyer is going to be a mother of three, per People. Dreyer made the big announcement on "TODAY," sharing a sweet video of her and her son Calvin making "cinnamon buns in the oven." *Wink wink.* "We knew it," the show's cast erupted in response. Aw!
Dreyer revealed on-air that she's due in November. "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore," she joked with her co-hosts. "We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!" Dreyer shared on Instagram that she will be expecting her third boy.
The announcement comes after Dreyer previously discussed secondary infertility and dealing with a miscarriage, per People. In an interview with the outlet, she also opened up about trying to conceive for six months before becoming pregnant with her second son, Oliver. Dreyer shared that she underwent surgery "to clear out all the scarring from [her] previous [cesarean] section" and thinks that "made a huge difference" in preparing her body for another pregnancy. Just as Dreyer was about to start another IVF cycle, her doctor called with the joyous news. "When he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"
Now, they're on to baby number three!