Dylan Dreyer Just Announced Big News

Dylan Dreyer might be a familiar face as a co-anchor of the "TODAY" show, but she's also a mom. She has welcomed sons Calvin and Oliver with husband Brian Fichera, according to People. Aside from talking about the weather on NBC News, she's set to release her debut children's book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day." However, it seems that motherhood just might be Dreyer's favorite role.

As the star told "TODAY" in 2019, "For a long time, Brian and I, we weren't really sure if we wanted kids. We were kind of happy with our life." Dreyer, at first, didn't think she had the "mothering instinct," adding, "I was actually pretty open with it when I was pregnant with Calvin. Really scared to death. My life's going to change. I never changed a diaper before. I really didn't know how to be a mom."

Now that she has two kids, it seems safe to say her views have changed — even if quarantining in 2020 was challenging at times. "We're getting more time together than I ever would've imagined," she told People in 2020. "I would say that's the blessing in disguise of all this, just that we get so much family time. Sometimes it drives you crazy, but for the most part, it's been great."

