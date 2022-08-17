Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Bond With Hoda Kotb Amid Feud Rumors

The "Today" show co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been in a rumored feud since late July. The speculation started with an awkward encounter while the two co-hosts were cooking on the show, per OK! magazine. Kotb asked if they were done cooking, and Guthrie lashed out a bit in a hurried and a seemingly annoyed response to her co-anchor's question. But in a recent interview, a source said that the feud is far from the truth.

"It's unfortunate to see and hear rumors that are not based in reality," the insider told Good Housekeeping on August 16. "However, it's not bothersome because we have the truth on our side. Savannah and Hoda have blazed a trail by supporting one another and other women."

While there may not be a squabble going on between the two hosts, a body language expert told The U.S. Sun that Kotb and Guthrie's personalities are naturally opposite, which creates "the perfect balance on the show." The expert furthered her explanation by claiming that stress can sometimes heighten one's personality, so that can create some tension. And it seems that despite rumors of drama, the two co-anchors are still able to support each other.