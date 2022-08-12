Savannah Guthrie Seems To Make Power Move Amid Hoda Kotb Feud
It looks like Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's rumored feud is just beginning to heat up. In 2018, Kotb joined Guthrie as a co-anchor on NBC's "Today" show and together they made history as the first all-female duo to anchor on the network's news show, according to CNBC. "This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I'm so thrilled," Guthrie said on the "Today" show. "You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this," she added.
However, over the past few months, fans have noticed some apparent tension between the ladies during their on-air interactions. And, to make matters worse, several sources in connection to production at the "Today" show have confirmed what many suspected all along. Guthrie and Kotb "can't stand each other," an insider told The U.S. Sun. The source also claimed that Guthrie views herself as "a real news person."
Although neither of the ladies commented on any of the rumors or even denied any allegations of an ongoing feud, Guthrie's latest actions suggest she's trying to make a bold statement.
Savannah Guthrie is trying to prove to NBC who is in charge
According to Page Six, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed to her viewers on the "Today" show that she seemingly slept in and almost didn't make it on time after showing up to the studio just 20 minutes before she was slated to go on-air. While that typically sounds like an honest mistake that could happen to anyone, several television sources told the outlet it was actually a deliberate move on Guthrie's end to stick it to the network.
"She is showing them who is the boss and that they can't do the show without her," the insider revealed to Page Six. The source claims it's almost impossible for something like this to happen because she has a driver that is scheduled to pick her up every day at 4 a.m. "When Savannah doesn't show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is," they added. This comes as rumors continue to swirl that the anchors are having a hard time getting along, and it's becoming more noticeable to viewers.
Fans noticed an awkward live encounter between Guthrie and Kotb on a recent episode of the "Today" show after Guthrie was seen rushing their guest Elizabeth Heiskell during a cooking segment (via OK!). Kotb seemingly asked if they were wrapping things up to which Guthrie responded "Moving on. We'll just move on, we don't have time for all that."