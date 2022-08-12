Savannah Guthrie Seems To Make Power Move Amid Hoda Kotb Feud

It looks like Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's rumored feud is just beginning to heat up. In 2018, Kotb joined Guthrie as a co-anchor on NBC's "Today" show and together they made history as the first all-female duo to anchor on the network's news show, according to CNBC. "This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I'm so thrilled," Guthrie said on the "Today" show. "You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this," she added.

However, over the past few months, fans have noticed some apparent tension between the ladies during their on-air interactions. And, to make matters worse, several sources in connection to production at the "Today" show have confirmed what many suspected all along. Guthrie and Kotb "can't stand each other," an insider told The U.S. Sun. The source also claimed that Guthrie views herself as "a real news person."

Although neither of the ladies commented on any of the rumors or even denied any allegations of an ongoing feud, Guthrie's latest actions suggest she's trying to make a bold statement.