Savannah Guthrie's Today Show Close Call Is All Too Relatable

Is it just us, or is Savannah Guthrie one of the most relatable stars on the planet? The "Today" host and her beloved co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, tell it like it is, and when they make a mistake or have an embarrassing story, they are not afraid to share the deets with fans on social media. There's no doubt that Guthrie shares plenty of photos and videos of her kids, including baking moments that didn't exactly go according to plan. "From a crime scene of sprinkles to this not-terrible finished product! we are darn proud of ourselves!!" she captioned a photo of her son making cake pops in early August. She also included a few hashtags highlighting her "mediocre" baking skills.

In May, the "Today" anchor posted a series of images when she was sick with COVID. She made sure to include a make-up-free shot with a mask of some sort on her face. In the caption, Guthrie noted that she was thankful she didn't get too sick during the illness and shared with fans how she occupied her time. "Five days of faffing around: sleep, crazy face mask, rediscover yoga, sleep, another face mask, wordle, read, organize, sleep, quordle, binge watch, reheat pizza, scalp treatment (real bored), FaceTime, sunsets and counting the moments til reunion with my sweet babies!!!" she wrote in the caption.

On August 11, the star shared another post with fans that is all too relatable as she ran late for work and documented the whole thing.