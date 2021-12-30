What Savannah Guthrie's Husband Is Doing For Her Is Turning Heads
Savannah Guthrie celebrated a milestone birthday on December 27. The "Today" star turned 50, and she took to Instagram to share some pics and musings on her special day. She described the "anatomy of a perfect birth day" and revealed that "god stunned me with a perfect pink sunrise that can't be captured on film." Guthrie shared that she received so much, penning, "Beautiful friends sent flowers and old photos and dear messages – thank you thank you thank you." Even some of her colleagues, like Jenna Bush Hager, wished her "sister wife" and "devoted friend" on her birthday.
In her caption, Guthrie shared that she had indulged in a "hot bath and an awesome face mask," satisfied her earworm with her "favorite songs especially the ones that kept me company for decades," and completed her "first actual workout in 4 months." Guthrie thanked her husband, kids Vale and Charley, and "angel babies," before revealing why the day was bittersweet for her. She paid tribute to her father, a "Christmas baby like me." Guthrie continued, "He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have! So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always." According to People, the news anchor's father, Charles Guthrie, died of a heart attack when she was just 16 years old.
Guthrie finally thanked "god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing." It also seems as if her husband, Michael Feldman, is going all out to celebrate her big day.
Michael Feldman throwing Savannah Guthrie's 50th birthday bash
Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman's household is in full Christmas mode. Guthrie shared a series of photos on Instagram of the family posing for some holiday snaps just two days before her 50th birthday. And even though the family seemed to celebrate a low-key Christmas, Page Six reported Feldman is going all out for Guthrie's milestone birthday bash on New Year's Eve. The party has raised some eyebrows as one of Page Six's insiders questioned, "Does anyone else think it is hypocritical given that she is constantly touting being COVID-safe on the news?"
However, it seems as if the organizers and Feldman are going "above and beyond" to ensure everyone's safety. Only 60 people have been invited to the celebration, with Guthrie's "entire family" having spent the holidays with her. Apparently, this is "one of the main reasons" that they can throw the party on New Year's Eve. Feldman has reportedly rented out the entire Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck, New York, so that they could "control the whole COVID environment and keep it as locked as possible." Further, "All guests and staff are required to be fully vaccinated and boosted, and everyone — including the hotel staff — will be tested by a service before they can even enter the hotel."
As Guthrie's dear ones celebrate her 50 years on this planet, they're also taking precautions against COVID-19. Now, that's both loving and smart. Happy birthday, Savannah!