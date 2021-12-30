What Savannah Guthrie's Husband Is Doing For Her Is Turning Heads

Savannah Guthrie celebrated a milestone birthday on December 27. The "Today" star turned 50, and she took to Instagram to share some pics and musings on her special day. She described the "anatomy of a perfect birth day" and revealed that "god stunned me with a perfect pink sunrise that can't be captured on film." Guthrie shared that she received so much, penning, "Beautiful friends sent flowers and old photos and dear messages – thank you thank you thank you." Even some of her colleagues, like Jenna Bush Hager, wished her "sister wife" and "devoted friend" on her birthday.

In her caption, Guthrie shared that she had indulged in a "hot bath and an awesome face mask," satisfied her earworm with her "favorite songs especially the ones that kept me company for decades," and completed her "first actual workout in 4 months." Guthrie thanked her husband, kids Vale and Charley, and "angel babies," before revealing why the day was bittersweet for her. She paid tribute to her father, a "Christmas baby like me." Guthrie continued, "He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have! So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always." According to People, the news anchor's father, Charles Guthrie, died of a heart attack when she was just 16 years old.

Guthrie finally thanked "god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing." It also seems as if her husband, Michael Feldman, is going all out to celebrate her big day.