Savannah Guthrie's 'New Voice' After Vocal Surgery Is Causing A Stir

Daytime TV has always attracted behind-the-scenes drama, and a new report by the Daily Mail suggests "Today" is no stranger to this narrative. According to the publication, Savannah Guthrie's "Today" co-anchors have actually been getting along better amid her tragic health issues. "Without Savannah, the vibe shifted immediately," revealed one source. "It stopped feeling like a classroom and started feeling like a group of equals," said another, adding, "The co-hosts feel freer, lighter and more playful without Savannah anchoring the room. It used to feel like Savannah and her supporting cast. Now it feels like a true ensemble."

It's been said that Guthrie isn't like her sunny "Today" show persona in real life, which may explain why the other co-anchors seem to be gelling better without her. To make matters worse, the Daily Mail claimed that viewership has increased since Guthrie, who's worth $40 million, has been away, and she apparently hasn't taken that news well. If true, this wouldn't be the first time that she was stressing out about her job.

In February 2025, Radar Online claimed that Guthrie wasn't reacting well to the pressure of keeping up "Today" show ratings after Craig Melvin replaced Hoda Kotb one month earlier. One insider revealed, "Everyone is now looking to Savannah to lead, including him. It's quite a load for her to carry!" They added, "Craig's just starting this job, and it's going to be a while before he fully gets into the groove of things." Hopefully, the "Today" hosts get into the groove of having Guthrie back, because she seems raring to go.