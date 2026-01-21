Savannah Guthrie's 'New Voice' After Vocal Surgery Is Causing A Stir
Savannah Guthrie has unveiled her new voice after undergoing a type of thyroplasty, or surgery on her vocal cords, and social media can't stop talking about it. The "Today" co-anchor has been M.I.A. from the show since winter break, but she surprised fans by popping up during the January 20 broadcast. Despite suffering from moderate hoarseness in recent years, Guthrie showed up speaking in a clear, easy-to-understand tone, proving that her surgery was a success. "This is my new voice ... or my old voice, but my new voice," Guthrie joked about her results (via Today on YouTube).
Although Guthrie's pre-surgery voice didn't impede her ability to do her job, it was distracting to fans, who regularly speculated online about the possible cause. Now, though, they're celebrating her recovery. "I had forgotten what she sounded like before... glad all went well!" commented one fan on the "Today" Instagram account. A second user wrote, "You sound AMAZING!! As I've said in a previous post, everyone is holding down the fort well at @todayshow, but you are missed!!" They also expressed excitement about Guthrie's return to the "Today" fold. "Looking forward to your triumphant return on Monday!" Unfortunately for Guthrie, it's been rumored that some of her "Today" colleagues aren't as delighted about her return.
Are Savannah Guthrie's co-anchors happy that she's back?
Daytime TV has always attracted behind-the-scenes drama, and a new report by the Daily Mail suggests "Today" is no stranger to this narrative. According to the publication, Savannah Guthrie's "Today" co-anchors have actually been getting along better amid her tragic health issues. "Without Savannah, the vibe shifted immediately," revealed one source. "It stopped feeling like a classroom and started feeling like a group of equals," said another, adding, "The co-hosts feel freer, lighter and more playful without Savannah anchoring the room. It used to feel like Savannah and her supporting cast. Now it feels like a true ensemble."
It's been said that Guthrie isn't like her sunny "Today" show persona in real life, which may explain why the other co-anchors seem to be gelling better without her. To make matters worse, the Daily Mail claimed that viewership has increased since Guthrie, who's worth $40 million, has been away, and she apparently hasn't taken that news well. If true, this wouldn't be the first time that she was stressing out about her job.
In February 2025, Radar Online claimed that Guthrie wasn't reacting well to the pressure of keeping up "Today" show ratings after Craig Melvin replaced Hoda Kotb one month earlier. One insider revealed, "Everyone is now looking to Savannah to lead, including him. It's quite a load for her to carry!" They added, "Craig's just starting this job, and it's going to be a while before he fully gets into the groove of things." Hopefully, the "Today" hosts get into the groove of having Guthrie back, because she seems raring to go.