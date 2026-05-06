The Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Nears 'Heartbreaking Milestone'

February 2026 was marked by the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, sparking an ongoing search and investigation. Nancy, mother of "Today Show" anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31, 2026, after being dropped off at home by her family from a dinner. She was reported missing the following day after a suspected abduction in the early morning hours. The 84-year-old's medical needs, which included medication and a pacemaker that came to a terrifying halt and stopped syncing the night of her disappearance, have kept the stakes high around this disturbing case.

It's been almost 100 days since Nancy's kidnapping. This tragic milestone will hit on May 12, 2026. As the days drag on with no sign of Nancy, the search has become agonizing, with her family and the public anxiously waiting for any pieces of this horrible puzzle to fall into place. The authorities released a statement to Us Weekly on May 4, 2026, as the 100-day mark approaches. "The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI," it said. Authorities welcome any credible information regarding the case, closing their statement with, "Even small details may be significant."