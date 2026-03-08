The Untold Truth Of Savannah Guthrie's Family
It's the case that's gripped the nation. At the beginning of February 2026, "Today" host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing after failing to show up at a friend's house in her Tucson hometown. A subsequent investigation by the Pina County Sheriff Department and FBI, which discovered bloodstains and even more disturbingly, doorbell camera footage of a masked and armed individual — whose unsettling sketch ignited a brutal online war — at her home, suggested she'd been kidnapped. Several cryptocurrency-demanding ransom notes with deadlines that have long since passed only added further weight to the theory.
As you'd expect, Nancy's immediate family soon found themselves as tabloid fixtures — so it's no surprise that the public is seeking to know more about the family's background. While Savannah, the NBC News regular who had to withdraw from the network's Winter Olympics coverage due to the baffling case, was already used to the press, her older siblings, Annie and Camron, suddenly found themselves in the glare of the spotlight in the most unimaginable circumstances. Here's an in-depth look at the members of the Guthrie family, as they're at the center of a high-profile, terrifying mystery.
The Guthries moved from Australia to America
Although Savannah Guthrie is undoubtedly a proud American, she was actually born thousands of miles away. Yes, after her mining engineer father was sent to work in Melbourne, the Guthries moved to the Australian suburb Beaumaris for several years before returning to the United States in 1973, by which point the future broadcast journalist had celebrated her second birthday.
Savannah didn't head back Down Under until 2015 for an emotional journey captured by the "Today" cameras. Alongside mom Nancy, she paid a visit to the Melbourne hospital where she was delivered and the family home she spent her infancy living in. And as the star told The Daily Telegraph during the trip, she couldn't have been more overjoyed to rediscover her roots.
"It's truly been a lifelong dream to return to Australia," Savannah gushed before claiming she'd do so again with her husband and daughter in tow. "For my mum to come back and get to see where she used to live brings back a lot of happy memories with my dad ... The whole experience has been kind of a pinch yourself once in a lifetime thing."
Savannah's father Charles could sometimes be intimidating
Savannah Guthrie doted on her father, Charles Guthrie, a mining engineer whose job sent the family to Australia for several years in the early 1970s. But as she explained in a 2014 Today essay penned for Father's Day, titled "How my dad taught by example ... and I think my husband will, too," the NBC regular also recognized he was a complex man.
"My father was a seemingly unlikely mix of qualities: always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted," Savannah wrote. "He was also tall, affectionate and funny; he had that personality that people describe as 'lighting up the room.'" In fact, the broadcast journalist went on to claim that Charles was so charismatic he could even tell a captivating story about a typically boring jaunt to the post office.
But Charles, who met wife Nancy at a basketball game, could also use his ability to command attention to lay down the law. Indeed, according to his youngest daughter, the man essentially lived by the motto, "It's my way or the highway." "He had an unbending notion of right and wrong," she continued. "His moral clarity was demanding and sometimes intimidating, but he tempered it, at the moment you most needed and least expected it, with kindness and mercy."
Charles died young from a heart attack
The Guthrie family suffered a devastating loss in 1988 when patriarch Charles Guthrie suffered a fatal heart attack. And in an understandably emotional chat on Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast several decades later, Savannah Guthrie revealed she's still coming to terms with the loss. The broadcast journalist also recalled how she learned of the news after heading back home from an evening out to find all the lights on and her sister, Annie Guthrie, and mom Nancy Guthrie perched on the sofa with their heads bowed. "I knew something was badly wrong," she said (via Today). "The way you can feel it. And there's like an electricity in the air. And I can remember my mom coming toward me to try to hug me and tell me really fast, 'Dad died.'"
While discussing one of the most tragic moments in her life, Savannah told Kotb her world instantly shattered before offering an analogy to describe how she'd dealt with the trauma over the following years. "I always think of grief as like this cup that is like a cup of water that's full ... When it first happens, you might have tons pouring out and pouring out and then you just carry your cup around for your whole life and you spill it out, sometimes in little drops, and sometimes you just hold it and nothing comes out."
Savannah Guthrie's siblings helped her deal with the grief
Following the untimely death of Charles Guthrie in 1988, the Guthrie family could have either been completely torn apart or brought closer together. Thankfully, for widow Nancy Guthrie and her three children, Annie, Camron, and Savannah Guthrie, it turned out to be the latter.
In 2017, both of Charles' daughters appeared on "Today" to discuss how, in the wake of the tragedy, the Guthries "hung onto each other for dear life." "It was such a shock," Savannah said. "We were just trying to figure out how to become a family of four when we had always been a family of five."
The family's ability to rally around each other at such a difficult time is perhaps best exemplified by the fact that both sisters chose to remain in their Tucson home while they were studying at college. "My mom did such a unique and amazing job to create this foundation for us," Annie explained on "Today" about their decision to give Nancy that extra bit of support.
Mom Nancy encouraged Savannah's career
After graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in journalism, Savannah Guthrie landed her first job within the industry in a small Montana newsroom. However, having stayed at home during college to help support her mom, Nancy Guthrie, in the wake of her father's fatal heart attack, the future NBC News anchor felt strong pangs of guilt about accepting it.
"It was really hard for me to leave her," Savannah explained on "Today" in 2022. "And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah.' She just gave me permission to go, you know?" The star went on to acknowledge how selfless her mother's reaction was at such a difficult time: "It's not because she didn't want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay. But she's like, 'I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams. I'm going to tell you, go go go go go.'"
As it happens, the job in question at Butte's NBC affiliate KTVM ended before it had even really begun. Just ten days into the position, its local news department was shut down. Luckily, Savannah was able to find work at Columbia's ABC affiliate KMIZ and the rest is history.
Nancy pivoted from housewife to public affairs
Nancy Guthrie had been a stay-at-home mom while raising children Annie, Camron, and Savannah Guthrie for the better part of 20 years. But following the untimely death of her husband, Charles Guthrie, from a heart attack in 1988, she was forced to look for a job in the big, wide world.
Nancy subsequently gained employment at the business publication, The Daily Territorial, and then at the University of Arizona's public affairs department, a position which she retained until 2007 before going on to serve on its journalism school's advisory committee. "She was quick to correct me," the latter's former director Dave Cuillier told The New York Times. "She was just one of those people who you really appreciated getting to work with."
Nancy's career had actually begun in the same field long before she became a mom to one of NBC News' brightest stars. Indeed, while studying journalism at the University of Kentucky, she worked as the student newspaper's society editor and even had her own column titled Social Whirl. "She was a very polite young woman," noted fellow contributor Jack Guthrie — no relation — to NBC LEX18. "A very good writer."
Savannah's brother Camron is a retired pilot
While Savannah Guthrie is undoubtedly the most famous member of her family, her siblings have also enjoyed success in their respective — and in her older brother's case, very different — fields. Indeed, father-of-two Camron Guthrie spent no fewer than 26 years as an F-16 pilot for the Air National Guard.
In 2018, the Guthries watched his last ever flight, and Savannah commemorated the occasion with a carousel of photos from the event she uploaded to Instagram. "I have never been more proud of my big brother," she wrote before adding that he'll still be serving in the Vermont Air National Guard. "He is the pride of our family and one of this country's finest."
Regular "Today" viewers may recall that six years earlier, Savannah had joined her brother in an F-16 aircraft for a segment which, suggesting his sister is not usually such a daredevil, Camron admitted he was surprised she'd agreed to.
Her sister Annie is a poet
Savannah Guthrie and her mom Nancy aren't the only wordsmiths in their family. Older sister Annie Guthrie graduated with a poetry degree from the University of Arizona, published a poetry collection named "The Good Dark," and works at the University of Arizona's Poetry Center teaching creative writing. If that wasn't enough, she's also contributed to several academic journals, been awarded everything from the Academy of American Poets Prize to the Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship in Poetry, and showcasing her diversity, penned a book on the art of jewelry making.
The multi-talent also has a particularly close relationship with her more famous sibling, as the latter explained during a "Today" segment in 2017. "Annie's like the blood going through my veins," Savannah gushed. "She's my sister. She's always been there, all my life."
The NBC regular was similarly effusive in her 2024 book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere." "My sister is by far the most wise, intelligent, thoughtful, creative, generous, and profoundly original person I know," she wrote, before going on to describe the poet as her "forever partner in life."
Annie's husband Tommaso is her biggest muse
As well as having a little Australian in their family tree thanks to the Melbourne birthplace of youngest child Savannah Guthrie, the All-American Guthries also now have a little Italian, too. Indeed, poet and jewelry expert Annie Guthrie is married to Tommaso Cioni, a man who hails from the boot-shaped country.
And Annie's husband appears to be something of a muse. When asked about her greatest influences on her writing career by Woman's Quarterly Conversation in 2013, the multi-talent cited several academics, including Jamaican-American playwright and essayist Claudia Rankine — whom she worked with while studying at Warren Wilson College — and IChing scholar Kim Young. But she also mentioned someone a little closer to home, too.
"My husband Tommaso Cioni is my greatest teacher," Annie revealed about the man she also has a child with. "He is a great manifester; he writes poetry with his lifestyle." So what exactly is his lifestyle? Well, according to Yahoo! News, he's a biology teacher with a passion for his native language, the outdoors, and rock music. Indeed, Cioni once played the bass in the Tucson-based rock band, Early Black.
Savannah's husband Michael previously worked in politics
While Savannah Guthrie's career has always been rooted in the news world, the career of her second husband, Michael Feldman, has been a little more eclectic. The Tufts University graduate started out as a Senate cloakroom floor assistant before being appointed as the Senate Democratic Policy Committee's legislative analyst. And pretty soon, he was rubbing shoulders with the President.
Indeed, after serving as a staff member on Bill Clinton's victorious election campaign in 1992, Feldman worked as the deputy director of legislative affairs for Vice President Al Gore and then as his traveling chief of staff and senior adviser. In fact, he played a vital part in the impossibly close presidential election of 2001 by encouraging Gore to demand a Florida recount.
Feldman, who walked down the aisle with Guthrie in 2014, then pivoted from the political realm into the world of business consulting. Taking a closer look at Guthrie's husband's career, he co-founded global communications firm FGS Global as well as PR company Glover Park Group. And he's even ventured into the business they call show, interviewing actor Amber Heard during her high-profile defamation court battle with ex-hubby Johnny Depp.
Savannah's son Charley was born via IVF
In 2016, Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, became parents for a second time after welcoming son Charley — named in honor of the former's late mining engineer father — into the world. But the journey was far from smooth. In fact, the "Today" host later revealed she'd gone through two IVF rounds and a miscarriage before giving firstborn Vale a baby brother.
"I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant], because the years were getting on," Guthrie explained to Good Housekeeping. "It wasn't that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn't likely. I just tried to tell myself ... 'Maybe it's not meant for me, and that's OK because I've already been blessed so much in my life. I'm not entitled to have a baby too.' Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism."
In a 2019 chat with Health (via Page Six), Guthrie — whose first marriage to BBC journalist Mark Orchard ended after four years — compared becoming a first-time mom to winning the lottery and described becoming a second-time mom as a "medical miracle." But she also acknowledged that the process of in-vitro fertilization was far from easy: "Going through what we did, it makes you realize that everything has to go just right to have a healthy baby. I really feel for so many women who are struggling and wishing and wondering, 'When's it gonna be my turn?' I know. And I understand."
The entire family offered a $1 million reward for their mom's safe return
Of course, the Guthrie family repeatedly found themselves on the front pages in early 2026 thanks to the living nightmare of matriarch Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance. And after three weeks without any concrete leads, her children revealed they'd be putting up a lucrative reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.
"Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home," an understandably emotional Savannah Guthrie captioned an Instagram video, which also stated that the family was offering a $1 million incentive. And this wasn't the only sum of money stumped up to help solve the crime that had the nation's armchair sleuths desperately trying to piece the puzzle together.
The family vowed to pledge a further $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, too. The FBI also offered a reward of $100,000 for any "firsthand knowledge" that results in solving the case or an arrest. Unfortunately, and agonizingly for the Guthries, neither cash figure has prompted anyone in the know to come forward, all while more inconceivable details about Nancy's case are piling on.
Tommaso was reportedly the last person to see Nancy alive
So who exactly was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie alive? Well, the narrative changes according to which publication you read. Us Weekly, for example, claimed that it was her eldest daughter Annie Guthrie. According to a New York Times interview with a Tucson sheriff, however, it was her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
Indeed, Chris Nanos stated that while both Annie and her husband, Tommaso, had enjoyed a meal with Nancy the evening before she seemed to disappear into thin air, the former stayed home when the latter gave the 84-year-old a ride home. The following morning, when she didn't show up to watch a livestreamed church service at her friend's home, Nancy was reported missing.
Tommaso subsequently lay low in the week after this version of events was made public, with the press alleging that he'd sought refuge in a gated mansion along with his other half and her siblings, Savannah and Camron Guthrie. But after repeated searches throughout his own home, the Italian — like the rest of the Guthries — was ruled out by the police as a possible suspect.
They still believe in a miracle
Although from a public perspective, the police seem no more informed about exactly what happened to Nancy Guthrie than they were on the first day she was reported missing, her family is still trying to remain optimistic about the final outcome.
"We still believe in a miracle, we still believe that she can come home — hope against hope," youngest daughter Savannah Guthrie proclaimed in an Instagram reel pleading for her mom's return toward the end of February 2026. However, she also acknowledged that their sense of optimism may be misplaced: "We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone, she may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves."
A week later, the "Today" host returned to the same social media platform to thank everyone for their support, captioning an image of flowers at the scene, "We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country. Please don't stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home."