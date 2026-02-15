Unsettling Sketch Of Nancy Guthrie Suspect Ignites A Brutal Internet War
The last confirmed appearance of Samantha Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was on January 31. The 84-year-old, who wears a pacemaker and requires medication, was safely returned home after eating dinner at the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, but failed to meet with a friend the next day. This prompted a wellness check, which threw the kidnapping investigation into action. As details have trickled in, many things about Nancy's disappearance haven't been adding up. For example, there are questions concerning the validity of ransom notes that have been circulating in recent days. Now, a pencil drawing of the possible suspect, created by a crime sketch artist, has added to the confusion and ignited a spirited debate across social media.
Famed Houston crime sketch artist Lois Gibson has released a sketch in the missing person's case of Nancy Guthrie based on a masked person seen on a doorbell camera at her home.
In a Facebook post she wrote, "I GUESSED at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy... pic.twitter.com/oBOcRH1CDT
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 12, 2026
After the FBI released images of a person, purportedly a man, wearing a ski mask on Nancy's property, Lois Gibson attempted to fill in the gaps of his features with an unofficial sketch. "I GUESSED at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect," she posted to Facebook. "I used the surveillance photos shown." Gibson, who revealed that she has worked professionally for more than four decades, added, "Only thing somewhat sure are eyes and part of lips/mustache. I'll take the hit if I'm drastically wrong."
Unsurprisingly, social media can't decide if Gibson is helping or hurting the case.
Social media is divided over the Nancy Guthrie suspect sketch
Lois Gibson was attempting to help identify the possible suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance — one of the most tragic events of Savannah Guthrie's life — but some social media users believe she's hurting the cause. "I will NOT be sharing this, as this just confuses everyone, and will divert LE into different directions, based on a sketch that the author herself says she GUESSED at!" wrote one user on X. "How awful to even post such a thing!" A second agreed with this sentiment, commenting, "Sometimes these do more harm then good and [inadvertently] misdirect."
That said, some people have supported the efforts of Gibson, who is incredibly accomplished as a police sketch artist. "Lois is a genius. And a spot on sketch artist. Her work speaks for itself," opined one user. A second wrote, "Thank you, Ms. Gibson, for sharing your expertise and putting in so much effort on this difficult case. Your decades of experience give hope that law enforcement and the public can get closer to finding Nancy Guthrie."
The suspect's gender has also inspired debate. Although the FBI is leaning towards the person being a man, the internet isn't sure. "Call me crazy but I feel like it's possibly a woman," wrote one user. In response, another remarked, "No, I've been saying the same thing since it came out. I said they could've worn bulky clothes to throw off the gender. Regardless of what gender they end up being, they have the most feminine eyes and eyebrows ever."