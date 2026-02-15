Unsettling Sketch Of Nancy Guthrie Suspect Ignites A Brutal Internet War

The last confirmed appearance of Samantha Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was on January 31. The 84-year-old, who wears a pacemaker and requires medication, was safely returned home after eating dinner at the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, but failed to meet with a friend the next day. This prompted a wellness check, which threw the kidnapping investigation into action. As details have trickled in, many things about Nancy's disappearance haven't been adding up. For example, there are questions concerning the validity of ransom notes that have been circulating in recent days. Now, a pencil drawing of the possible suspect, created by a crime sketch artist, has added to the confusion and ignited a spirited debate across social media.

Famed Houston crime sketch artist Lois Gibson has released a sketch in the missing person's case of Nancy Guthrie based on a masked person seen on a doorbell camera at her home. In a Facebook post she wrote, "I GUESSED at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy... pic.twitter.com/oBOcRH1CDT — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 12, 2026

After the FBI released images of a person, purportedly a man, wearing a ski mask on Nancy's property, Lois Gibson attempted to fill in the gaps of his features with an unofficial sketch. "I GUESSED at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect," she posted to Facebook. "I used the surveillance photos shown." Gibson, who revealed that she has worked professionally for more than four decades, added, "Only thing somewhat sure are eyes and part of lips/mustache. I'll take the hit if I'm drastically wrong."

Unsurprisingly, social media can't decide if Gibson is helping or hurting the case.