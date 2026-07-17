Lorenzo Lamas' Youngest Daughter Grew Up To Be Absolutely Stunning
Lorenzo Lamas rose to prominence as a hunk soap opera star in the '80s. With his dark features and playboy attitude channeled through Lance Cumson on "Falcon Crest," the actor easily became a heartthrob at his peak. Thus, it is unsurprising that he fathered good-looking children with Playboy model Shauna Sand. His youngest, Isabella Lamas, is the newest Lamas to prove she didn't miss out on the gorgeous genes. Born in February 2001, Isabella has followed her parents in the entertainment industry and often shows off her good looks on social media.
Soap opera fans might remember Isabella as a child in the '00s, when she sometimes featured alongside Lorenzo at events. Seen above at age 11 during The Hollywood Show in 2012, she was always a cute little blond kid with a bright smile. By her mid 20s, Isabella had turned into a stunning woman. With luscious long hair, blue-green eyes, and honey-colored skin, the youngest child of Lamas boasts model-like features like her mother, made more vibrant by her father's strong features.
Like her siblings, Isabella has dabbled in acting and starred in reality television, having appeared on "Gone Country" and "Botched." However, she hasn't had a breakthrough like her father or her sister Shayne Lamas, who, before marrying her now-ex Nik Richie, had won "The Bachelor" in 2008. Outside of TV, Isabella is a digital creator whose work focuses on the fashion and beauty industries. Given that Lorenzo's celebrity status hasn't guaranteed financial abundance, his kids have to work pretty hard (not every nepo baby gets handed a job because of their famous parents). Isabella is no different, and her father is proud of her for that.
Lorenzo Lamas didn't focus on beauty while raising daughters
Lorenzo Lamas may be among the celebrities who are much poorer than we thought, but he made a lot of sacrifices to give his children the best opportunities he could. That meant living well above his means as a single father in Beverly Hills amid the worst of his financial crises so that they could attend good schools. But beyond that, he also sought to instill in his three youngest daughters — Alexandra, Victoria, and Isabella Lamas (seen above) — values that would carry them through life.
That included teaching them not to focus on their physical attributes. "I never told them how beautiful they were; not because I didn't want them to hear it, but because I knew that's what they would hear for the rest of their life," he said on "Media Path Podcast" in 2024. Instead, Lorenzo focused on self-work and improvement. "What I always encourage in my girls is beauty from the heart, from the mind, because that's what you have a responsibility to develop," he concluded.
Whenever his children sow the fruits of their labor, their proud father is the first to celebrate. That's what he did when Isabella reached a milestone with her beauty brand in March 2026. "My 25 year old Isabella just awarded a certificate for selling over $1M for her luxury retail brand L'Agence. Coach your daughters to find their independence in working in fields that inspire," he wrote on X, alongside a picture of Isabella and her certificate.