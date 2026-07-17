Lorenzo Lamas' Youngest Daughter Grew Up To Be Absolutely Stunning

Lorenzo Lamas rose to prominence as a hunk soap opera star in the '80s. With his dark features and playboy attitude channeled through Lance Cumson on "Falcon Crest," the actor easily became a heartthrob at his peak. Thus, it is unsurprising that he fathered good-looking children with Playboy model Shauna Sand. His youngest, Isabella Lamas, is the newest Lamas to prove she didn't miss out on the gorgeous genes. Born in February 2001, Isabella has followed her parents in the entertainment industry and often shows off her good looks on social media.

Soap opera fans might remember Isabella as a child in the '00s, when she sometimes featured alongside Lorenzo at events. Seen above at age 11 during The Hollywood Show in 2012, she was always a cute little blond kid with a bright smile. By her mid 20s, Isabella had turned into a stunning woman. With luscious long hair, blue-green eyes, and honey-colored skin, the youngest child of Lamas boasts model-like features like her mother, made more vibrant by her father's strong features.

Like her siblings, Isabella has dabbled in acting and starred in reality television, having appeared on "Gone Country" and "Botched." However, she hasn't had a breakthrough like her father or her sister Shayne Lamas, who, before marrying her now-ex Nik Richie, had won "The Bachelor" in 2008. Outside of TV, Isabella is a digital creator whose work focuses on the fashion and beauty industries. Given that Lorenzo's celebrity status hasn't guaranteed financial abundance, his kids have to work pretty hard (not every nepo baby gets handed a job because of their famous parents). Isabella is no different, and her father is proud of her for that.