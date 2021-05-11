The Real Reason Shayne Lamas Is Getting Divorced

Shayne Lamas and Nik Richie married in 2010, two years after she won "The Bachelor" in 2008, according to People. Shayne and Nik tied the knot in Las Vegas hours after meeting each other and made it official at the Little White Wedding Chapel, according to TMZ.

Both confirmed the happy news on Twitter and Shayne wrote (via Us Weekly), "I am more than happy to confirm last night I got married to an amazing person and we are extremely excited to share our lives together." Nik echoed his wife's sentiment, adding, "Married."

The couple went on to welcome two children, daughter Press and son Lyon, per People. It appears that Shayne and Nik went through a lot during their marriage, as they suffered a miscarriage in 2014, according to People. "I'm not the best person in the world, but I love my wife and my family," Nik wrote on his blog. "Shayne is my good person. She is my support and my smile. I found you and I never want to let you go. We will overcome."

Although Shayne and Nik seemed to be in love, they are no longer together. Keep reading for more details on their divorce.