The Hollywood Math That Makes Even Ben Affleck Fear For His Future In Acting

As a Oscar Award-winning actor whose films — including "Good Will Hunting," "Justice League," and "Gone Girl" — have grossed billions at the box office, Ben Affleck is an A-lister. But even he's aware that Hollywood has a finite amount of work going around. "There's 130,000 people in SAG, and there's only 30,000 people that work every year," he told host Theo Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast. "And there's an even smaller amount of roles where you have more than two lines."

Ben Affleck says actors have no job security because 130K people are in the actors union and only 30,000 work each year "I got real cold and had a couple of movies that didn't work... all of a sudden it can be kind of over for you" "there's no seniority, there's no tenure,... pic.twitter.com/vRJ1hZ3ztv — Yonan (@yonann) June 12, 2026

Affleck's comments about the entertainment industry's lack of acting opportunities surfaced during a conversation about why he was initially motivated to pivot into directing. "I got real cold and had a couple of movies that didn't work, and then, you know, all of a sudden it can be kind of over for you," he explained. "There's no seniority, there's no tenure, there's no retirement. There's no gold watch," he continued, adding, "If your show doesn't work or your movie doesn't work and nobody wants to hire you, they're just gonna hire someone else."

Despite his concerns, he's one of the few actors who doesn't actually have to act (or direct) for a living anymore. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Affleck is worth $300 million (and that's after his expensive divorces from his first and second wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez). Of course, he's showing no signs of disappearing from Hollywood.