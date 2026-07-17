The Hollywood Math That Makes Even Ben Affleck Fear For His Future In Acting
As a Oscar Award-winning actor whose films — including "Good Will Hunting," "Justice League," and "Gone Girl" — have grossed billions at the box office, Ben Affleck is an A-lister. But even he's aware that Hollywood has a finite amount of work going around. "There's 130,000 people in SAG, and there's only 30,000 people that work every year," he told host Theo Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast. "And there's an even smaller amount of roles where you have more than two lines."
Ben Affleck says actors have no job security because 130K people are in the actors union and only 30,000 work each year
"I got real cold and had a couple of movies that didn't work... all of a sudden it can be kind of over for you"
"there's no seniority, there's no tenure,... pic.twitter.com/vRJ1hZ3ztv
— Yonan (@yonann) June 12, 2026
Affleck's comments about the entertainment industry's lack of acting opportunities surfaced during a conversation about why he was initially motivated to pivot into directing. "I got real cold and had a couple of movies that didn't work, and then, you know, all of a sudden it can be kind of over for you," he explained. "There's no seniority, there's no tenure, there's no retirement. There's no gold watch," he continued, adding, "If your show doesn't work or your movie doesn't work and nobody wants to hire you, they're just gonna hire someone else."
Despite his concerns, he's one of the few actors who doesn't actually have to act (or direct) for a living anymore. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Affleck is worth $300 million (and that's after his expensive divorces from his first and second wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez). Of course, he's showing no signs of disappearing from Hollywood.
Ben Affleck also has a production company
Ben Affleck probably won't have to worry about scoring acting work for the rest of his career. If Hollywood's roles ever do dry up, even for an actor of his caliber, he can just continue to cast himself in his own films, like 2023's "Air." That's one of the perks of having his own production company, Artists Equity, which he co-created with his friend and frequent collaborator, Matt Damon, and where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Per its website, the company "creates entrepreneurial partnerships with filmmakers to empower their creative vision."
In addition to snagging A-list talent, including Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, and so many more, the company even signed a first-look deal with Netflix in March 2026. "This is an incredible milestone for Artists Equity and one that validates the vision we've been working towards since 2022," said Affleck and Damon in a statement to Deadline. "From the jump, we've seen this growing need for an independent supplier comfortable across the entire creative process, from development to final cut. Netflix is a great match for our work."
Speaking of said work, in spring 2025, Netflix started production on Affleck's highly anticipated thriller "Animals," which in addition to himself, stars Kerry Washington, Steven Yuen, and Gillian Anderson. The film centers on the kidnapping of a politician's son.