Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Makeup
When "Dutton Ranch" fans see actor Natalie Alyn Lind — who plays Oreana Jackson — she's usually wearing a full face of makeup. But if you're not a fan of the popular Western, don't worry! Oreana grew up on a ranch, so her makeup blends full glam with the cowgirl aesthetic she embodies so well. So even when the blond beauty is braving the elements and getting her hands dirty, she usually looks like she stopped by her local makeup counter first. In real life, Lind is just as beautiful, but it's clear that she looks very different without makeup.
In 2024, the actor uploaded stripped-down selfies to Instagram, proving just how transformative makeup can be. As you can see above, the then-25-year-old looked nearly unrecognizable without her onscreen glam, but that wasn't a bad thing in the slightest. Instead of the focus being on her bronzey glow or perfectly glossed lips, Lind's natural beauty (like her freckles) took center stage. And while Lind looks great either way (and we can't imagine Oreana without the extra shimmer), this set of photos proves that her makeup enhances what's already there.
Sidenote? Although we know that Lind will probably be blond for as long as her reign on "Dutton Ranch" continues, the darker tresses were also a vibe!
How Natalie Alyn Lind approaches skincare
Whether she's embracing glam or showing folks a softer side of beauty, Natalie Alyn Lind knows that a good skincare routine is essential. And hers is surprisingly relatable! While Lind told Observer that she's been fixated on Korean skincare products, she also sticks to the basics like Cetaphil or CeraVe. "Sometimes the simplest thing does the job," she explained, adding, "I'm also not someone who wears foundation — I'll just put on Supergoop sunscreen, which gives my face a nice glow, and I'm always wearing SPF when we're filming out in the Texas sun."
With that said, Lind does sometimes splurge in the name of beauty. Back in 2018, she shared a few of her higher-end beauty must-haves with Galore Mag. "I use Chanel's Hydra Beauty Créme," she revealed when discussing her favorite moisturizers. "I'm obsessed with the scent of all Chanel products." She continued, "I recently just started adding Drunk Elephant's moisturizer to my nightly routine. I love their company because their products are all natural. They stay away from synthetic ingredients that sometimes end up being harmful to your skin."
Ahh — we love a health-conscious queen!