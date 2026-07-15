Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Makeup

When "Dutton Ranch" fans see actor Natalie Alyn Lind — who plays Oreana Jackson — she's usually wearing a full face of makeup. But if you're not a fan of the popular Western, don't worry! Oreana grew up on a ranch, so her makeup blends full glam with the cowgirl aesthetic she embodies so well. So even when the blond beauty is braving the elements and getting her hands dirty, she usually looks like she stopped by her local makeup counter first. In real life, Lind is just as beautiful, but it's clear that she looks very different without makeup.

In 2024, the actor uploaded stripped-down selfies to Instagram, proving just how transformative makeup can be. As you can see above, the then-25-year-old looked nearly unrecognizable without her onscreen glam, but that wasn't a bad thing in the slightest. Instead of the focus being on her bronzey glow or perfectly glossed lips, Lind's natural beauty (like her freckles) took center stage. And while Lind looks great either way (and we can't imagine Oreana without the extra shimmer), this set of photos proves that her makeup enhances what's already there.

Sidenote? Although we know that Lind will probably be blond for as long as her reign on "Dutton Ranch" continues, the darker tresses were also a vibe!