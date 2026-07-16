Jenna Bush Hager's Attempt To Joke About Her 2000s Arrest Ends In A Hilarious On-Air Correction

Jenna Bush Hager had trouble recalling the details of her early 2000s arrest and it led to a hilarious on-air moment. Taking part in the Netflix documentary meme, Hager posted a video to TikTok on July 14 that poked fun at the legal troubles she had in the past. "Preparing for my Netflix documentary about that one time at El Arroyo when I was 19. IYKYK" read the caption over the video that showed her slowly sitting down in a chair. The TikTok was a reference to when Hager got in trouble with the law while her dad was in the White House. She was arrested twice for alcohol-related charges. The first was in April 2001 when she was caught drinking underage at a bar. The second incident happened only a month later when she tried to buy alcohol using someone else's driver's license.

The TikTok caused a stir in the comment section, and it wasn't because fans were surprised to hear Hager had been booked for drinking alcohol when she was 19 years old. They were shocked to hear the arrest took place at El Arroyo. "Wait. You got cited for a fake ID at Chuy's. Now I am wondering what happened at El Arroyo!" one TikTok user wrote.

On the July 15 episode of "Today," Hager got in front of rumors by making an on-air correction. "I incorrectly stated, with the help of the social media team, that I had a drink at El Arroyo," she said while struggling to keep a straight face. "Now I have had some drinks at El Arroyo, but the drink we will be talking about in the documentary was actually at Chuy's," Hager added. That wasn't the first time Hager joked about her arrests.