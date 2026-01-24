The 10 Biggest Rumors About TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager has been a constant figure on our screens for years. She began her role as a correspondent on "Today" in 2009 and, 10 years later, was named the co-host of the fourth hour after the exit of Kathie Lee Gifford. Back then, an excited Hager told People that the timing couldn't have been more perfect, and the opportunity "feels organic and it feels right."
Hager would go on to explore hot topics with stars like Gabrielle Union, interview who's who in the entertainment space, and even try viral social media challenges. More often than not, the on-air personality shares glimpses into her own life. Over the years, Hager shed light on what it was like to live in the White House, explained her reasons for not owning a scale (even though she completely transformed her look through regular workouts), and also made pregnancy announcements.
Despite being an open book, not every story about Hager comes from her. Year after year, there have been widespread rumors about her marriage, career, and family, some of which she has addressed. From alleged feuds with her co-hosts to insider scoops on her weight loss journey to conspiracy theories about the Bush family, read on for the biggest rumors about Hager.
Jenna Bush Hager's marriage was haunted by divorce rumors
Jenna Bush Hager has been married to Henry Chase Hager since 2008. The couple tied the knot at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, and have since welcomed three children. However, the duo's union is far from perfect. Through the years, we've observed some strange things about Jenna and Henry's marriage, and their relationship has also been plagued by divorce rumors.
Jenna herself raised eyebrows in September 2024, when she was seen hosting "Today" without her sapphire engagement ring. The family heirloom, which once belonged to Henry's grandmother, was a permanent fixture on Jenna's finger and sometimes rested beside her wedding ring. Its absence led to speculation that Jenna's marriage was on the rocks. The television host later dismissed the allegations and explained that she had broken her finger; Her marriage, she said, was as healthy as a horse.
In a similar fashion, the rumors resurfaced when Jenna was spotted without her wedding ring in February 2025. She shared a photo on Instagram with a bare ring finger, prompting one online user to comment, "Hopefully divorce is on the horizon for you!!!!!" Jenna took to "Today with Jenna & Friends" to shrug off the gossip, saying (via The Independent), "I had a bad wedding ring situation. I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger ... Don't worry. I've seen some of the comments. Henry and I are still very happily married." According to the Daytime Emmy Award nominee, she suffered not one but three broken fingers.
There might be issues between Jenna Bush Hager and her Today co-host
Just like Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie has had a stunning transformation that's seen her work with NBC for years. She got her start on the network's affiliates, worked as a White House correspondent, and finally bagged the top job as the co-host of "Today" (Guthrie replaced Ann Curry.) At surface level, Guthrie and Hager have always portrayed themselves as the best of friends. Guthrie had the surprise of a lifetime when Hager threw her a party on her 50th birthday in 2022, and over two years later, the duo and their daughters attended a White House holiday party together.
Behind the scenes, however, fans believe that the pair may not be as close as they want people to believe. This came to light during an August 2025 episode of "Today with Jenna & Friends," during which Hager questioned why she wasn't invited to Guthrie's wedding (Guthrie has been married to Michael Feldman since 2014). Some fans thought that Hager's question suggested underlying unresolved issues. "They got married 10 years ago. Let it go, babe," one Reddit user wrote. Other internet users felt that Guthrie's response ("We can't do this again") implied that Hager had brought the topic up many times.
According to insiders, the entire interaction didn't sit well with Guthrie, who was offended that it happened in the first place. "Savannah was furious Jenna aired that on air," an unnamed source told podcast host Rob Shuter. "She's begged Jenna to drop it, but Jenna keeps poking. It's gone from playful to mean." A little birdie also whispered that Guthrie was pushed over the limit when Hager asked about the birth of her first child.
Jenna Bush Hager was said to be in a bunker during the COVID-19 pandemic
Since Jenna Bush Hager has hosted the "Today" show for eons, she has carved an identity that's far beyond her powerful family name. It's easy to forget that she is Former President George W. Bush's daughter, but once in a while, something happens that reminds us that we aren't on a level playing field. This was the case when Hager took a break from television in March 2020. That same month, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and as a result, Hager stayed missing from the small screen longer than she intended.
However, some fans felt that Hager was privileged and may have taken cover underground. "I've noticed she hasn't been on that morning show since the outbreak started," one Reddit user wrote on the /r conspiracy Subreddit wrote. "I wonder if she's hunkered down in their bunker with her family. It's weird she disappears when SHTF." Hager herself took to Instagram to disclose that she was home with her loved ones. "I've been taking some pre-planned time off for my kids' spring break ... I miss you. I miss my colleagues. I miss the show," she expressed.
Though untrue, the claims didn't come from nothing. When the United States suffered its biggest terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, Hager's father and some members of his team sought refuge in a safety bunker that could withstand a nuclear strike. Through the years, American billionaires have made headlines for building similar shelters, suggesting that they could be aware of looming dangers unknown to the public. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, was said to be constructing a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter in Hawaii.
Did Jenna Bush Hager Feud with her former Today co-host Hoda Kotb?
Jenna Bush Hager made her debut as the co-host of "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in April 2019. On that first episode, she and Hoda Kotb discussed the power of seeking new experiences (which they promised to live up to), and for the next few years, they did just that. The pair invited experts to speak about skin safety, brought awareness to the challenges of raising children with special needs, and even cooked with a Michelin star chef.
Hager and Kotb commanded a broad audience of viewers as a terrific duo, but beyond their association on screen, they appeared to have a genuine friendship. The pair had fond memories of each other; According to Hager, Kotb was kind to her when she first got started as a correspondent on "Today" back in 2009. Kotb, on the other hand, credited her former co-host with introducing her to breathwork, a practice that helped her become more focused. The pair even had a secret gesture they used whenever they saw each other.
However, rumor had it that Hager and Kotb weren't particularly a match made in heaven. During a May 2024 episode of their show, the duo had Jerry Seinfeld as a guest, and Hager disclosed that her former co-host used to stalk the legendary comedian. Hager allegedly pursued the topic against Kotb's wishes, and according to insiders, the latter was upset. "They seemed like they were getting along for a while, but lately their nerves are snapping," an anonymous source told Closer Weekly. "Things are so bad, bosses have demanded Jenna start playing nice."
Her friends were rumored to be worried about her extreme weight loss regimen
Jenna Bush Hager has always been candid about her weight loss journey. In November 2019, she and her former "Today" co-star Hoda Kotb weighed themselves on live television before beginning an intermittent fast. At the time, Hager came in at 130 pounds. Years later, she disclosed that she had been working with a trainer for six months. The January 2022 revelation came after Kotb mentioned that fans had noticed Hager's stunning transformation.
The following year, it was reported that Hager was still on her wellness journey, but people in her close circle felt that she was taking things too far. "It's more than just extreme workouts," a little birdie told Radar Online. "She's aware the camera adds ten pounds and she's trying to overcompensate by dieting and exercising like crazy." The informant claimed that Hager combined her thorough fitness regimen with a calorie deficit; She was allegedly juicing and taking very light meals.
In April 2025, Hager shared details of her daily fitness routine with the public, and if the rumors had any truth to them, she had toned things down. The on-air personality revealed that she worked out at the gym four days a week; she used the treadmill for 45 minutes and incorporated light upper body workouts. In true "Jenna & Friends" fashion, the TV host admitted that she liked the occasional company of friends. Amid the GLP-1 craze — as some celebs fell victim to "ozempic face" — Hager also declared that she had no desire to try weight loss medication.
Jenna Bush Hager's mom was misled by a false pregnancy rumor
Some rumors about Jenna Bush Hager have obviously reached her directly, but others have found their way to her through her family. Case in point: Jenna's mom, former FLOTUS Laura Bush, had a habit of reading her Wikipedia page, as the former disclosed on an episode of "Today" (via NBC). As you would expect, not all the information Laura encountered was accurate. "Back in the early aughts, those Wikipedia pages, — or maybe 2012, 2010 — anybody could change it," Jenna explained.
"So my mom would be like, 'It looks like you're pregnant!' I'd be like, 'No, Mom, somebody just said that on Wikipedia. I'm not pregnant.'" At the time, Jenna was yet to have her first child (She and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, finally welcomed their first born, Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager, in April 2013). Still, that didn't mark the first time Jenna was mistakenly thought to be pregnant.
On a June 2025 episode of "Today," Jenna's co-host, Savannah Guthrie, introduced her "Morning Boost" segment by saying she "got a little something in the oven for the Boost," as People reported. Guthrie's wording led to a moment of confusion since her male co-anchors had the impression that Jenna was pregnant. "Today" feature co-anchor Carson Daly asked whether Jenna was making an announcement, prompting the latter to clarify that she "understood what she (Guthrie) said."
She had dined with the royals and reignited conspiracy theories
The Bush family may be considered political royalty in the United States, but according to reports, they appear to have some real royal blood after all. Jenna Bush Hager's father, Former President George W. Bush, is said to be the 13th cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. That fact makes Hager's revelation that she visited the royals in Scotland before the Queen's passing harmless. However, the television host was actually on official duty. She and her team had been planning an interview with the soon-to-be queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, for a year.
The interview didn't happen as planned in light of the Queen's passing, but Hager disclosed that she "did get to have dinner with Prince Charles on the last night he would be prince" (via Today). "We had a wonderful evening filled with conversation. It felt joyful," Hager recalled. Despite Hager's innocent revelation, some online users felt that her presence was suspicious, especially since the Queen also spent her final days in Scotland. "Bush dinner with John Hinkleys brother before Reagan shot too ... And Bush dinner with Oswald," one such user wrote on TikTok.
The Bush family has been said to have strange connections to well-known assassins. On the day an attempt was made on the life of Former President Ronald Reagan, the alleged assassin's brother, Scott Hinckley, was reportedly set to have dinner with Neil Bush, the son of then-Vice President, George H.W. Bush (John Hinckley Jr. was eventually imprisoned for the crime). Similarly, it's been reported that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former marine who was accused of the assassination of Former President J.F. Kennedy, was close to George H.W. Bush's friend, George de Mohrenschildt.
She was allegedly worried about being replaced after Hoda Kotb's exit
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb hosted "Today with Hoda & Jenna" together until the latter made an emotional exit in January 2025. After Kotb's departure, Hager became the host of "Today with Jenna & Friends," a rebranded version of the show that saw her invite several guest co-hosts aboard, including one-time Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson, "Bodak Yellow" sensation Cardi B, and two-time Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser.
As Hager continued to adjust to her new normal, there were whispers that she and her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, were worried, since "The Kelly Clarkson Show" had allegedly been marked as a potential replacement. "Savannah and Jenna were given keys to the kingdom. But they aren't moving the needle, and you can be sure the network isn't going to sit idly by," an unnamed source told Radar Online. "Ratings for Kelly's show have been sliding, but NBC still sees her as a hot property and wants to keep her on board — and help 'Today' in the process. They believe she will bring in new viewers."
Hager eventually found a permanent fourth hour co-host, fellow broadcaster Sheinelle Jones. Jones made her debut on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" in January 2026, and her first show featured appearances by former "Today" co-hosts Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. And in a surprising twist of events, at the time of writing, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is reportedly set to end after seven seasons on air.
Hager allegedly refused to accept the blame for her underage drinking arrest
In 2001, Jenna Bush Hager was arrested following an underage drinking incident; She was formally accused of possessing alcohol and of buying liquor using false identification. At the time, Jenna was in the company of her twin sister, the then 19-year-old Barbara Pierce Bush, who was also written up for alcohol possession. In the end, Jenna was required to part with $600 in fines and court costs, in addition to being slapped with a driver's license suspension.
Over the years, Jenna has addressed the incident publicly (and also admitted that her go-to drink back then was wine coolers). On a 2023 episode of "Today," the one-time Gracie Allen Award winner expressed that the mistake wasn't a smart move, especially since her father was the president at the time. However, Jenna claimed that she was told on by a waitress who disliked her father. In light of that allegation, a source close to the Bush family told Radar Online that the television host had blatantly refused to own up to her faults.
Still, it doesn't change the fact that Former President George. W. Bush, who quit drinking in his forties, made an effort to educate his daughter on the impact of alcohol long after the dust had settled. "We went for a walk and he said, 'You know, I just want to talk to you about drinking. And I found in my life it got in the way of the things that mattered the most, and I want to make sure that you just know that it can,'" Jenna recalled on "Today with Hoda & Jenna."
She is rumored to be one of television's mean girls
Although she always displays a sweet persona — Jenna Bush Hager adorably spoilt her "Today with Jenna & Friends" guest co-hosts with thoughtful gifts — it is rumored that there's more to Hager than meets the eye. According to insiders, the television host is not as kind as she seems, and, in fact, used to pick on her former co-host, Hoda Kotb. "Their punching bag is leaving, and they're freaking out, especially Jenna," an informant told Radar Online in light of Kotb's exit.
The source claimed that Hager and her fellow co-host, Savannah Guthrie, were remorseful for mistreating Kotb, especially since she was more loved by fans. "They didn't expect her to really leave, and now that she is, they're realizing just how much she contributes to the show." Hager was also rumored to have deliberately driven Kotb away from the show, and as she invited several guest co-hosts over afterward, word on the street was that she was scared after being upstaged by "Fly Me to the Moon" actor Scarlett Johansson.
It wasn't the first time there were whispers of Hager having a mean girl attitude. More than once, fans have called her out for being rude to guests. This was the case on a January 2023 episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," during which Hager was put on blast for talking over "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott. Similarly, when "Champagne Problems" actor Minka Kelly made an appearance on "Today" in November 2025, Jenna dug into her relationship with Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds, even though she appeared uncomfortable.