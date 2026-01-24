The 10 Biggest Rumors About TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager has been a constant figure on our screens for years. She began her role as a correspondent on "Today" in 2009 and, 10 years later, was named the co-host of the fourth hour after the exit of Kathie Lee Gifford. Back then, an excited Hager told People that the timing couldn't have been more perfect, and the opportunity "feels organic and it feels right."

Hager would go on to explore hot topics with stars like Gabrielle Union, interview who's who in the entertainment space, and even try viral social media challenges. More often than not, the on-air personality shares glimpses into her own life. Over the years, Hager shed light on what it was like to live in the White House, explained her reasons for not owning a scale (even though she completely transformed her look through regular workouts), and also made pregnancy announcements.

Despite being an open book, not every story about Hager comes from her. Year after year, there have been widespread rumors about her marriage, career, and family, some of which she has addressed. From alleged feuds with her co-hosts to insider scoops on her weight loss journey to conspiracy theories about the Bush family, read on for the biggest rumors about Hager.