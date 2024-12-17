There Are So Many Weird Things About Jenna Bush Hager's Marriage

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, have been together for two decades. Even if they were to split, that's already a successful relationship in our book. But that's not to say their marriage is picture-perfect in all aspects. On the contrary, there are plenty of weird things about it. It doesn't help that Jenna is an open book about her personal life. On "Today with Hoda & Jenna," the daughter of Laura and George W. Bush isn't afraid to overshare about her relationship.

Over the years, Jenna has revealed that she wished she had dated more people before she settled down with Henry. Despite not dating enough, Jenna kept mementos from the ones she did date, causing tension with her husband. Despite her preoccupation with the past, Jenna never hid her infatuation for him. She was so head over heels for Henry that she asked him to marry her just months into dating.

They didn't, and when she believed he was taking too long to pop the question, she tried to force him. That also didn't work. But they eventually married in May 2008, four years after meeting. Now, she feels so secure in her marriage that she's OK watching Henry flirt and be flirted with — it helps keep the spark alive. That's important after so many years together, when "the ick" factor begins to creep in — which it has for Jenna. All in all, Jenna and Henry have enjoyed a prosperous marriage, but it hasn't been free of weirdness.