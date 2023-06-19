Jenna Bush Hager Met Her Husband Henry Thanks To Her Father

One of Jenna Bush Hager's family members knew Jenna's now-husband before the spouses encountered each other. Jenna, whose father is former President George W. Bush, became engaged to her husband, Henry Hager back in 2007, as The New York Times reported. The next year, Jenna and Henry got married in a ceremony that took place in Texas and was followed by a reception in which 200 attendees were present, via People.

In a 2021 chat on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Jenna opened up to cohost Hoda Kotb about memories from her nuptials, per Today.com. "I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck — in his pickup truck, and he said, 'You look beautiful, baby,' and then we both just wept," Jenna said of her wedding day. Later, during a 2022 "Today" episode, Jenna revealed that her father had suggested an elopement wedding for her and Henry leading up to their big day. "My dad wanted us to elope because it was a pain," Jenna said to Kotb, via Today.com. "He was like, 'What are y'all doing? Y'all should just elope.'" Through a colleague of Henry's, his relationship with Jenna kicked off years before the couple said: "I do."