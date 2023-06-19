Jenna Bush Hager Met Her Husband Henry Thanks To Her Father
One of Jenna Bush Hager's family members knew Jenna's now-husband before the spouses encountered each other. Jenna, whose father is former President George W. Bush, became engaged to her husband, Henry Hager back in 2007, as The New York Times reported. The next year, Jenna and Henry got married in a ceremony that took place in Texas and was followed by a reception in which 200 attendees were present, via People.
In a 2021 chat on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Jenna opened up to cohost Hoda Kotb about memories from her nuptials, per Today.com. "I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck — in his pickup truck, and he said, 'You look beautiful, baby,' and then we both just wept," Jenna said of her wedding day. Later, during a 2022 "Today" episode, Jenna revealed that her father had suggested an elopement wedding for her and Henry leading up to their big day. "My dad wanted us to elope because it was a pain," Jenna said to Kotb, via Today.com. "He was like, 'What are y'all doing? Y'all should just elope.'" Through a colleague of Henry's, his relationship with Jenna kicked off years before the couple said: "I do."
Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, was an employee of Jenna's father when they first met
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager crossed paths while Henry was working for George W. Bush, Jenna's dad. Jenna shared how she met Henry on the "Today" show in 2019, detailing that she and her future husband "had mutual friends that kind of set [them] up." She added, "He worked for my dad — it's so embarrassing. And he had a girlfriend ... A friend of mine from college was his intern at work, and we were going to watch the Texas game, and they were, like, 'Can we bring Henry?'" Jenna went on to say, "[Henry] came, and he was cute." The pair started to see each other in 2004, as Us Weekly reported, which was four years before they tied the knot.
Since their nuptials, Jenna and Henry have welcomed three kids named Mila, Poppy, and Hal. After giving birth to Hal, their third child, in 2019, Jenna spoke to "Today" about her joy in spending time with her and Henry's baby. "I feel good. I feel happy," Jenna said. "You know, I think when you're holed up in a hospital room with a newborn, and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life is for — to make the world better for our little babes." In addition, Jenna has publicly celebrated her and Henry's long-lasting relationship.
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager have commemorated 15 years as spouses
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager are still a happy couple over a decade into their union. In May 2023, Jenna took to Instagram in honor of a milestone wedding anniversary. "15 years with HH's hand in mine. I love him. A lot," Jenna wrote alongside two red heart emojis and several throwback photos of herself and Henry. Jenna previously wished her hubby a happy birthday via social media in May 2022, writing, "Happiest to one of the best! HH, you light up our lives—(even thought you will never see because anti-social media) we ❤️ you!" Additionally, Jenna posted a family Christmas photo featuring her, Henry, and their three children in December 2022. "So happy to be with our dearest loves," Jenna stated, per Instagram.
In May 2021, Jenna revealed on the "Today" show that her and Henry's 13th wedding anniversary, Henry's birthday, and Mother's Day had all taken place over the course of a few days. While reflecting on the festivities, Jenna noted how her husband kept the focus on her. "It was simple and fun, and of course Henry tried to make it about me ... which is so sweet," Jenna said. She added, "He's a good guy."