Divorce Rumors Have Plagued Jenna Bush Hager's Marriage

Were Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager doomed from the very get-go? The story goes that after a whirlwind few months of dating, Jenna got a tad carried away and decided to take matters into her own hands, proposing to Henry first. "After three months of dating — I might've had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, 'This is it, I know it, let's just get married, what are we waiting for?'" Jenna recalled during an episode of the "Today" show in February 2020. Unfortunately for Jenna, however, Henry wasn't as keen on the spur-of-the-moment proposal. According to Jenna, "He smiled, and he was like, 'I'm crazy about you, but you're young.'" It should be noted, however, that she was 22 at the time — not exactly a child bride. Jenna was adamant, though, that she didn't get completely denied. "He didn't say no, he just was like [laughing]," she stressed.

While the couple did go on to get engaged five years later, Jenna's on-air admission alone was enough to fuel some pretty gnarly rumors that the couple's union might not go the distance after all. And Jenna's commentary during an episode of "Today with Jenna and Hoda" didn't exactly help all of the speculation. "I had kind of — in a dramatic fashion that you may or may not recognize — said, 'Listen, if you don't want me to move to Latin America, we need to get engaged,'" (via People) she recalled, acknowledging behavior "was kind of like a manipulative ultimatum." Ruh-roh.