The Wild Link Between Savannah Guthrie's Husband & Johnny Depp, Explained

Savannah Guthrie covered multiple angles of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard legal battle, which produced a slew of unforgettable moments. In addition to interviewing Depp's legal team, she also gave Heard and her attorneys a chance to address the public in two separate interviews. Guthrie's sit-down with Heard, which took place following Depp's victory in their defamation trial, especially made waves at the time. And it was mostly because of Heard's assertion that she wouldn't do anything differently. "To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony," said the "Aquaman" star during her "Today" interview. However, some people weren't pleased that Guthrie appeared to have a conflict of interest, given her husband Michael Feldman's work for Depp.

One Reddit user, for example, didn't understand why Heard would choose Guthrie as the journalist she'd speak to after the trial. "I applaud amber for standing her ground, but I just can't help but think why she agreed to do this with Savannah knowing this info?" they wrote. "I feel like she could have gone elsewhere with this interview with someone just as reputable or more." A second user felt that Guthrie was biased towards Depp when interviewing Heard. "You guys were right, this interviewer wasn't the right choice at all. Constantly blames Amber throughout the interview," they opined. Meanwhile, a third commented: "I still wish she would have chosen an interviewer who would have actually been neutral or sympathetic. Why give your first interview to Guthrie who is clearly biased and has a conflict of interest."

Of course, most of the discussions surrounding the verdict centered on the disturbing things about Heard's relationship with Depp revealed during the trial.