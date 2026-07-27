4 Times Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Proved The Haters Wrong About Their Marriage

It appears that Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have yet to strike out when it comes to their marriage. The high-profile sports couple made a surprise family appearance at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet show. They arrived with their two children, looking adorable and fashionable. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in 2025, and things seem to be going strong.

The sturdy foundation of their relationship began in 2012. It might have been love at first sight when the two met while on set for a "Major League Baseball 2K12" video game commercial. At the time, Upton was riding the wave of her newfound Sports Illustrated cover fame, and Verlander was working towards a career high with his first World Series win in 2017. Like many couples, Upton and Verlander have faced their fair share of ups and downs. They've proved time and time again that despite it all, they're still able to make it work.