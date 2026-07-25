The Worst-Dressed Royals And Guests At Pippa Middleton's Wedding

As the younger sister of Princess Catherine, Prince William's wife and the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton has a high status in British royal society. While she is not royalty, she is a prominent socialite and sister-in-law to the United Kingdom's future king. That is why when she tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews on May 20, 2017, it was a wedding fit for a princess, as many key members of the royal family were in attendance. Unfortunately, some of their outfits fell far short of looking regal.

As to be expected, Catherine was a notable feature of her sister's wedding, while William and Prince Harry were there to support their sister-in-law. The guest list also included royals like Princess Beatrice, Lady Laura Meade, and Lady Gabriella Windsor. Many British socialites and friends of the happy couple were also there to watch them walk down the aisle alongside the royals. Despite the fact that Middleton and her husband have a scandalous age gap, they received love and support from their loved ones, who dressed up for the big day. As they filed into St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, for the private ceremony, some wedding guests were dressed much better than others. From toucan purses to tiger-print dresses, these were the worst-dressed royals and wedding guests at the historic event.