The Worst-Dressed Royals And Guests At Pippa Middleton's Wedding
As the younger sister of Princess Catherine, Prince William's wife and the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton has a high status in British royal society. While she is not royalty, she is a prominent socialite and sister-in-law to the United Kingdom's future king. That is why when she tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews on May 20, 2017, it was a wedding fit for a princess, as many key members of the royal family were in attendance. Unfortunately, some of their outfits fell far short of looking regal.
As to be expected, Catherine was a notable feature of her sister's wedding, while William and Prince Harry were there to support their sister-in-law. The guest list also included royals like Princess Beatrice, Lady Laura Meade, and Lady Gabriella Windsor. Many British socialites and friends of the happy couple were also there to watch them walk down the aisle alongside the royals. Despite the fact that Middleton and her husband have a scandalous age gap, they received love and support from their loved ones, who dressed up for the big day. As they filed into St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, for the private ceremony, some wedding guests were dressed much better than others. From toucan purses to tiger-print dresses, these were the worst-dressed royals and wedding guests at the historic event.
Prince William and Harry flopped in matching outfits
Prince William and Prince Harry were the most high-profile royals in attendance at the wedding of their sister-in-law and James Matthews. They arrived in matching suits that only differed in vest and tie colors. They both wore striped trousers that appeared wrinkly and messy as they walked. William opted for a light-blue vest with a red tie, while Harry wore an off-white vest with a dark blue tie. While their long coattails looked elegant, the coats' darker colors did not suit the light or pastel colors of the vests. Just like the royal brothers, Princess Catherine and Pippa Middleton have fueled rumors that the sisters are growing apart.
Lady Laura Meade's green dress was a tripping hazard
Sophie Carter and Lady Laura Meade strolled into the high-profile event together wearing totally different styles. Lady Laura wore a baggy green dress constructed from a thin material that was unflattering as she walked. Her dress seemed to be slightly too long for her frame, posing a potential tripping hazard. In addition to failing to solve this problem, her subtle flats did not help elevate the look. While her shoes, hat, and purse were all a similar cream color, her stiff white jacket stuck out like a sore thumb against the wrinkly green dress.
Sophie Carter's dress was a plaid nightmare
Arriving by Lady Laura Meade's side, Sophie Carter, a longtime friend of Princess Catherine, stepped out in a red, white, and blue plaid dress that can only be described as static for the eyes. Not only was the dress a plaid nightmare, but it also had an unnecessary secondary floral pattern on the collar and cuffs that managed to make it look even more busy and chaotic. While she successfully matched her hat and purse color perfectly, she paired the entire look with tan heels that did not match the rest of the outfit.
Spencer Matthews's best man outfit was over the top
As the brother the groom, Spencer Matthews dressed to impress for his big part in the wedding ceremony. In his attempt to stun, he committed the common fashion crime of combining far too many colors together in one ensemble. He wore gray plaid pants, a long black coat, a light blue vest, a bright orange tie, and a white undershirt. The orange in his handkerchief did not even match the shade of orange in his tie, which did not help the excessive color scheme. Just like Pippa Middleton's "billionaire party" for her older husband that had locals rolling their eyes, his outfit was a little over the top.
Lady Gabriella Windsor's outfit was dull
The late Tom Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor decided not to match when they arrived together at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding. While Kingston's outfit was a color-palette nightmare with way too many colors involved, Lady Gabriella's outfit was ironically the opposite. She made the boring choice to wear the same blue shade for both her dress and jacket instead of choosing different yet complementary colors. While the perfectly matching white hat and purse were a nice touch, the entire ensemble looked dull and washed out.
Princess Beatrice looked like a sailor in a nautical ensemble
Princess Beatrice, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding wearing a sailor-inspired outfit. She wore a navy-blue dress with a white hat that was reminiscent of a sailor's cap. Her red, white, and blue shoes also added to the patriotic look. She completed the outfit with a white, yellow, and green springtime purse that did not seem to match any other part of her ensemble. While the knee-high dress had a flattering double sleeve, it was not enough to stop this fashion trainwreck.
Olivia Hunt wore a bizarre white tiger patterned dress
Prince William's ex Olivia Hunt was also in attendance with her husband, Nicholas Wilkinson. Despite her breakup from William in college, Hunt remained close to the royals and scored an invite to Pippa Middleton's wedding. The British socialite wore a black ensemble by Bimba y Lola that featured a long blazer that swallowed half the dress. The dress was patterned with a bunch of white tiger heads, which was an utterly bizarre choice for wedding apparel. The silver heels seemed to be an attempt to match the tiger print but ended up sticking out in a bad way.
Emilia Jardine-Paterson looked ready for a safari instead of a wedding
While not a royal, Emilia Jardine-Paterson had one of the strangest outfits of the occasion. She and Olivia Hunt must have coordinated outfits, as they both opted for odd animal-inspired ensembles. Jardine-Paterson wore a long-sleeved bright white shirt with a loose fit. She paired it with baggy brown trousers, a large white hat and feather, and a red scarf that looked fit for exploring the rainforest. Her purse didn't help her case: It depicted a toucan in the rainforest. Perhaps she and Hunt simply thought they were going to an animal-themed party instead of a wedding.
Mirka Federer was a shining mess
Tennis star Roger Federer attended the wedding with his wife, Mirka Federer, who wore a sparkly champagne dress. The color looked dangerously close to off-white, something many consider a fashion faux pas for a wedding guest's outfit. The dress and its matching short-sleeved bolero had an unflattering scaly texture that almost fit the animal theme Olivia Hunt and Emilia Jardine-Paterson were going for. The metallic silver heels were a shiny distraction against the champagne color, making the outfit look haphazardly thrown together from items in her closet.