Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Is Dating A Familiar Yellowstone Face

Natalie Alyn Lind's "Dutton Ranch" character, Oreana, is in a complicated relationship with Carter, who's played by Finn Little. And the Season 1 finale, which saw Carter get kidnapped before Oreana could tell him she was pregnant, promised more drama between them in the future. Fortunately, Lind's real love life seems way more chill. The gorgeous "Dutton Ranch" star is dating her fellow actor, Kai Caster. He's known for portraying a young Kayce and the ranch hand Rowdy on the "Dutton Ranch" predecessor, "Yellowstone," although he's reportedly set to make a future appearance on "Dutton Ranch," too. But he already has a starring role in Lind's life.

Although it's not exactly clear when the couple first decided to get together, they have Instagram photos dating back as far as 2022, so this relationship is definitely not new. However, both actors are pretty private when it comes to sharing details about their romance.

One thing we do know, however, is that unlike Oreana and Carter, who are five years apart, Lind and Caster are not in an age-gap relationship. In fact, the lovebugs are almost the exact same age. Lind was born on June 21, 1999, while Caster was born on July 13, 1999. So while Lind is technically the older one in the relationship, it's only by three weeks!

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Also, as you can see above, they do occasionally canoodle on red carpets. They also walked together at the 2026 Polaris Project Benefit. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find them doing joint interviews together. But TikTok trends are another thing.