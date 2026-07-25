Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Is Dating A Familiar Yellowstone Face
Natalie Alyn Lind's "Dutton Ranch" character, Oreana, is in a complicated relationship with Carter, who's played by Finn Little. And the Season 1 finale, which saw Carter get kidnapped before Oreana could tell him she was pregnant, promised more drama between them in the future. Fortunately, Lind's real love life seems way more chill. The gorgeous "Dutton Ranch" star is dating her fellow actor, Kai Caster. He's known for portraying a young Kayce and the ranch hand Rowdy on the "Dutton Ranch" predecessor, "Yellowstone," although he's reportedly set to make a future appearance on "Dutton Ranch," too. But he already has a starring role in Lind's life.
Although it's not exactly clear when the couple first decided to get together, they have Instagram photos dating back as far as 2022, so this relationship is definitely not new. However, both actors are pretty private when it comes to sharing details about their romance.
One thing we do know, however, is that unlike Oreana and Carter, who are five years apart, Lind and Caster are not in an age-gap relationship. In fact, the lovebugs are almost the exact same age. Lind was born on June 21, 1999, while Caster was born on July 13, 1999. So while Lind is technically the older one in the relationship, it's only by three weeks!
Also, as you can see above, they do occasionally canoodle on red carpets. They also walked together at the 2026 Polaris Project Benefit. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find them doing joint interviews together. But TikTok trends are another thing.
Natalie and Kai have a lot of fun together
While some celebrity relationships are as secretive as can be, Natalie Alyn Lind and Kai Caster's relationship seems to lean more towards private. Although they're not one of those celebrity couples who share way too much about their romance, they do occasionally document their bond on social media. And while they do have a few fun Instagram snapshots featuring them dressing up for Halloween and enjoying caffeinated refreshments, TikTok is where their personalities really seem to shine.
@nataliealynlind
cracked kai's foot loose #footloosechallenge #footloose #challange #fyp
In June 2022, for example, Lind and Caster participated in a TikTok challenge centering on the 1984 dance movie, "Footloose," starring Kevin Bacon. As singer Kenny Loggins belted out the lyrics to "Footloose," the eponymous track from the movie's soundtrack, Caster held Lind horizontally across his chest as she held onto his hands. He then released her into a spin that, honestly, could've ended up being a very painful lesson about not jumping onto every internet trend. Fortunately, Lind stuck her landing and unraveled into a graceful pose, which was supported by Caster. Gotta love the teamwork between them!