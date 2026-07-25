Farrah Fawcett Vs. David Letterman: The 1997 Interview That Aged Poorly (For The Host)

Everyone has an "off" day from time to time, and unfortunately for Farrah Fawcett, one of hers happened to take place on a 1997 episode of "The Late Show with David Letterman." However, over the years, many have been more critical of David Letterman than Fawcett herself, with some saying he made an already awkward situation worse.

For those who haven't seen clips of the interview, back in 1997, Fawcett was promoting her groundbreaking two Playboy covers and a documentary (then touted as a nude video), "Farrah Fawcett: All of Me." Part of her publicity included an appearance on "The Late Show." Sadly for Fawcett, the interview became increasingly difficult, with her giggling awkwardly and getting lost in her thoughts. Letterman and the audience also kept laughing, even when she tried to be serious. To her credit, Fawcett took it in stride, even joking at one point, "Somebody over there thinks this is hysterical." However, several years down the line, many viewers called it out. "What upsets me most of all, is Letterman and the audience are laughing AT her and not WITH her! Shame on ALL of them!!" one YouTube user scolded. "It would've been nice if he'd shut up for 2 minutes to let her speak," wrote another. Several others also pointed out that Letterman did little to stop the audience's constant laughing fits. "Another example of Letterman allowing the audience to devour his guest," a commenter scoffed.

Fawcett would ultimately address some of the backlash from the interview herself a few months later, telling USA Today that she'd been nervous. As for being under the influence, she slammed, "If anybody thinks I'm stupid enough to have a drink and use drugs, they're out of their mind. And then go do 'David Letterman'?!" (via The Spokesman-Review). Fair enough!