What Barbara Eden & Larry Hagman's Real-Life Relationship Was Actually Like

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman wrote their names in pop culture as love interests in the iconic "I Dream of Jeannie," but their relationship in real life was platonic. Eden was married, as was Hagman, and their bond was always just professional and fraternal. Yet, Eden believes her chemistry with Hagman was special — and that was true on and off the screen. "We just ... we clicked," she told Closer in 2021. "We had the same rhythm. We've got the same truth out of whatever we were doing."

The connection was instant — well, almost instant. It certainly was for Eden, but she knows she came across a bit too brash during their first rehearsal. "Larry said I scared him to death!" she said in a separate interview with Closer in 2017. "I threw my arms around his neck and said, 'Oh, Master!' And he was like, 'What is this woman doing?" It didn't last, though. The chemistry was simply there. "We just were on that same carpet, if you will. I believed him, and he believed me when we were working," Eden told People in 2025.

Their chemistry aside, Eden also learned important lessons about the industry from Hagman. While talented, she never paid much attention to the business side of acting until she saw her costar and friend computing every single hour he worked and getting compensated for them. "He knew about the squeaky wheel getting attention in this business," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2012, after the "Dallas" star died at age 81. While Eden's relationship with Hagman remained positive throughout their lives, not everyone had the same experience.