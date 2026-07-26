What Barbara Eden & Larry Hagman's Real-Life Relationship Was Actually Like
The following article includes mentions of addiction.
Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman wrote their names in pop culture as love interests in the iconic "I Dream of Jeannie," but their relationship in real life was platonic. Eden was married, as was Hagman, and their bond was always just professional and fraternal. Yet, Eden believes her chemistry with Hagman was special — and that was true on and off the screen. "We just ... we clicked," she told Closer in 2021. "We had the same rhythm. We've got the same truth out of whatever we were doing."
The connection was instant — well, almost instant. It certainly was for Eden, but she knows she came across a bit too brash during their first rehearsal. "Larry said I scared him to death!" she said in a separate interview with Closer in 2017. "I threw my arms around his neck and said, 'Oh, Master!' And he was like, 'What is this woman doing?" It didn't last, though. The chemistry was simply there. "We just were on that same carpet, if you will. I believed him, and he believed me when we were working," Eden told People in 2025.
Their chemistry aside, Eden also learned important lessons about the industry from Hagman. While talented, she never paid much attention to the business side of acting until she saw her costar and friend computing every single hour he worked and getting compensated for them. "He knew about the squeaky wheel getting attention in this business," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2012, after the "Dallas" star died at age 81. While Eden's relationship with Hagman remained positive throughout their lives, not everyone had the same experience.
Barbara Eden never saw Larry Hagman's tempestuous side
While Barbara Eden harbored a deep love and appreciation for Larry Hagman, she knew he was fighting demons. "I loved him, he was a great human being but a troubled man," Eden told the Express in 2017. Hagman struggled with alcohol addiction for five decades, which often led to volatile behavior. "He started every day at the studio drinking vast quantities of champagne," she added. Hagman didn't deny it. Looking back later in life, he realized how big of a problem it had been. "I was loaded all the time, all the time, all during 'Jeannie,' all during 'Dallas' I was loaded," he told BBC.
While Hagman was among the celebrities who could proudly say that they got sober, his turbulence nearly resulted in his firing from "I Dream of Jeannie." However, Eden stepped in. "I simply said, 'He can't get along with people. That's all. You can get around that,'" she told Fox News in 2021. She saw no reason to hold his personal struggles against him, especially because she believed he was able to separate it from his work. "We all knew that he was personally troubled, but never on the set. When we worked, it was work and it was good. On film, he's wonderful," she said.
Even though Eden knew was well aware of Hagman's struggles, she never experienced the dark side of him herself. "Most people had — but never me," she said in the 2021 interview with Closer. Whenever he was sober, Hagman was one of her favorite people, and that's the version she carried with her throughout her life. "[He] was a very kind man when he was feeling well," she added.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).