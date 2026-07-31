William Petersen Has Completely Vanished From The Spotlight: What Happened To The CSI Star?

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Following his breakthrough role in William Friedkin's 1984 thriller "To Live and Die in L.A.," William Petersen became a mainstay of both the big and small screen. He impressed in the first Hannibal Lecter film "Manhunter," western "Young Guns II," and political drama "The Contender," appeared in TV movies "Long Gone," "The Beast," and "The Rat Pack," and, perhaps most famously, assumed the role of forensic entomologist Gil Grissom in the long-running franchise spawner "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." And let's not forget how he continued to simultaneously pursue his first love by treading the boards in countless stage productions, too.

However, since 2021, things have gone quiet on the Petersen front. So where has the once in-demand actor gone? Which of his past works has he taken time out to celebrate? And why did the press have a field day when they saw him out and about in public? Here's a look at his recent story.