William Petersen Has Completely Vanished From The Spotlight: What Happened To The CSI Star?
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Following his breakthrough role in William Friedkin's 1984 thriller "To Live and Die in L.A.," William Petersen became a mainstay of both the big and small screen. He impressed in the first Hannibal Lecter film "Manhunter," western "Young Guns II," and political drama "The Contender," appeared in TV movies "Long Gone," "The Beast," and "The Rat Pack," and, perhaps most famously, assumed the role of forensic entomologist Gil Grissom in the long-running franchise spawner "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." And let's not forget how he continued to simultaneously pursue his first love by treading the boards in countless stage productions, too.
However, since 2021, things have gone quiet on the Petersen front. So where has the once in-demand actor gone? Which of his past works has he taken time out to celebrate? And why did the press have a field day when they saw him out and about in public? Here's a look at his recent story.
Petersen was hospitalized for exhaustion
William Petersen got a warning sign that he might have to start taking things easy in 2021 when he fell ill on the set of the latest "Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff. In fact, the actor, who was reprising one of his most famous roles, Gil Grissom, in "CSI: Vegas," had to be taken away for medical treatment.
A spokesperson for Petersen, who was aged 68 at the time, explained to People why an ambulance was called to the set: "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure."
Luckily, Petersen made a full recovery and was able to once again assume the role that earned him nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes and a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But his stint on the CBS show didn't last much longer. Here's a look at why he left "CSI" the first time around.
He appeared in a virtual play
In 2021, William Petersen returned to the theatrical world for his only other performance this decade. The actor was given top billing in "The Old Country," a play written by Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. But this was not just any ordinary play.
Firstly, "The Old Country" wasn't staged for an audience. It was a virtual production designed to help whet the appetite for the long-awaited reopening of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, which had been closed for 18 months due to the worldwide pandemic. Secondly, it was only 10 minutes long. And thirdly, Petersen's character, like the rest of the ensemble, was a puppet.
"The Old Country," one of three shorts released alongside the Rainn Wilson-starring "Night Safari" and the Letts-performed monologue "The Stretch," saw Petersen and castmates Mike Nussbaum and Karen Rodriguez lend their voices to a meditation on aging. The "CSI" favorite played Ted, an old gentleman taking a trip down memory lane in a cafe where the food on offer was made from clay.
Petersen stayed on CSI as executive producer
After a relatively slow start, "CSI: Vegas" gradually built up enough of an audience to earn a second season. In fact, it was the first newcomer on the scene to find its way onto the line-up for CBS' 2022-2023 schedule. But it came back without its most recognizable and, many would agree, most popular name.
Indeed, according to an industry insider, William Petersen only signed up to reprise the character of forensic entomologist Gil Grissom for the first season's ten episodes. Perhaps due to the fact that he was hospitalized from exhaustion while filming the hit show, the multiple Emmy Award nominee decided against returning to the franchise once more.
Petersen, however, didn't entirely abandon the series. Indeed, as he did when he first left the original "CSI" back in 2009, the Illinois native still got the chance to see his name on the credits in his capacity as an executive producer. Here's a look at why other stars left the "CSI" franchise.
He relocated to Chicago
William Petersen began his career on Chicago's thriving theater scene, co-founding the Remains Theater Ensemble and performing with the legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company. And he's always kept one foot in the Windy City, leaving CSI in 2009 to return to its stages in plays such as "Blackbird," "Endgame," and "Slowgirl."
So it was perhaps little surprise to discover where he settled after leaving the Hollywood life behind. Yes, after wrapping up on spinoff "CSI: Vegas," Petersen — along with wife Gina Carina and their two teenage twin children — put down their roots where it all began. And he couldn't be happier.
So what is it about the area that Petersen finds so alluring? Well, in a 2016 interview with Evanston Magazine, the actor revealed he enjoyed how different it was from the superficial, dog-eat-dog way of life that Tinseltown is renowned for. "Chicago is a blue collar, middle-American city," he remarked. "It's just real people. Nobody has an agenda."
Petersen has retired from acting
Having failed to add to his IMDb page for four years, William Petersen confirmed in 2025 what everyone pretty much already knew: he'd officially retired from acting. Of course, having racked up no fewer than 41 screen credits and almost as many on the stage, the Illinois native had no doubt earned a rest.
"I have an agent now that he hasn't done anything in 15 years, the poor guy," Petersen told People at an anniversary screening of "To Live and Die in L.A." at Beyond Fest about how he'd deliberately brought his career to a halt. "Because I'm like, 'No — I'm not doing anything. I'm not going to do it.'"
Petersen, who played Secret Service Agent Richard Chance in the classic thriller being shown, explained that he simply believes that he's completed the industry game. "Because at a certain point you realize ... I've done 40 plays or whatever, I've done movies, I've done television. I managed to participate in all three mediums, in terms of what you can do as an actor."
He was celebrated at Beyond Fest
William Petersen might not be making movies any more. But that doesn't mean he's averse to celebrating them. In 2025, for example, he rocked up to Beyond Fest 2025 for special screenings of his first two major motion pictures, William Friedkin's neo-noir "To Live and Die in LA" and Michael Mann's serial killer drama "Manhunter."
"They're really connected," he told the Los Angeles Times. "... That was at a seminal time for us actors from Chicago. We were all of a sudden branching out — I didn't even have an agent for those first two pictures. I was making deals with my business manager from my theater company, who became my producing partner, because we were just theater actors." The Screen Actors Guild Award winner admitted that he had to seek financial guidance from his already established pal John Malkovich for his breakthrough role: "I had no idea if I was supposed to make five hundred dollars a week or five thousand."
But Petersen remains eternally grateful for his baptism of fire. "It'd be one thing if I had started on some little indie someplace with some new director or whatever," he added. "I learned so much in that year from those two men and those projects. It was an incredible education for me."
He lost his mentor
William Petersen suffered the loss of his mentor in 2023 when William Friedkin died at the age of 87. His life changed forever when he was plucked from relative obscurity by the latter to co-star as Secret Service agent Richard Chance in 1984 neo-noir "To Live and Die in L.A." And in a touching eulogy written for Variety magazine, he revealed he'd be forever grateful.
"The only reason I have this nice house and any success I've had in Hollywood is because of Billy," Petersen admitted. "I'd still be knocking around somewhere in the Midwest trying to land parts in plays, if it weren't for him. Billy affected so many people's lives. Everybody in Hollywood will feel this loss."
Petersen also paid tribute to how Friedkin, best known for '70s classics "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection," immersed himself in the art of moviemaking. "He shut down a whole freeway for two weekends so we could drive on the wrong side of it," the actor recalled about his time on set with the auteur. "Billy wouldn't even have to look through the lens. Today, directors all sit by the monitors. They can be 200 yards from the scene you're doing. Billy was there with us. He was a visceral filmmaker, period." Here's a look at other tragic details about the "CSI" cast.
Petersen has been busy raising teenage twins
William Petersen may no longer be interested in showcasing his acting talents. But that doesn't mean he's simply resting on his mountains of "CSI" cash. Indeed, having become a father again in his late fifties, the Golden Globe nominee still has two adolescent twins to raise.
Petersen and one-time teacher wife Gina Cirone welcomed the tots into the world in 2011 — eight years after they walked down the aisle together — making them now firmly in their mid-teens. The Illinois native is also a grandfather thanks to the grown-up daughter, Maite, he has from his first marriage to Joanne Brady. In fact, his grandkids are older than his twins.
Leaving the Hollywood life behind has allowed Petersen to take stock of what truly matters. "And it's kind of getting ready: a lot of my friends are older, and a lot of my family has gotten older," he told People while celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough film "To Live and Die in L.A." at a special screening. "So it's kind of monitoring the end of lives around me, and I'm kind of just in that thing. I just don't have the ego to go get in front of cameras anymore." Here's a look at other real-life partners of the "CSI" cast.
He celebrated CSI's 25th anniversary
As well as attending special screenings of his biggest films in 2025, William Petersen also took time out from his retirement to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his biggest TV show. Indeed, in an interview with Gold Derby, the multiple Emmy Award nominee waxed lyrical about the opportunities he was afforded as part of the "CSI" gang.
Petersen, who played forensic entomologist Gil Grissom for nine seasons (and various guest returns) of the original incarnation as well as ten episodes of the spinoff "CSI: Vegas," admitted there wasn't a masterplan when the show first started: "We were off in Santa Clarita, we weren't anywhere near Hollywood. And we were creating something that we hoped would be fun for us, thinking that if it was fun for us, it might be fun for an audience."
Luckily, the audience did find the show fun, as the constantly high ratings and accolades proved. But Petersen admits that he can't always share their enthusiasm. "We used to shoot those episodes, and I'd literally forget the episode right after I shot it, because we'd be onto the next one." The actor acknowledged that he often has no clue what fans are talking to him about when they refer to a particular moment in the show's history.
Petersen feels fortunate as a human being
Never let it be said that William Petersen isn't grateful for the chances that have come his way. The "Young Guns II" star has repeatedly acknowledged how lucky he's been to forge a career in acting, whether paying tribute to the director who plucked him from obscurity or celebrating the longevity of his biggest TV show. Even in retirement, he still can't help being thankful.
"For me, it's just been a lark, really," Petersen told People in 2025 at the Beyond Fest screening of his breakthrough film "To Live and Die in L.A." "It's one of those things where if you don't have great expectations, you don't have disappointments."
And Petersen's gratitude isn't just restricted to his career, either. "I've just been lucky and I've been able to do what I wanted, and that's really remarkable in this ... well, not just in this business, but in this current world we live in, just to be able to do what you want to do whenever you want to do it," the Illinois native added.
Petersen was spotted in public for the first time in years
Having retreated from the spotlight since leaving "CSI: Vegas" after its first season in 2021, William Petersen got the tabloids all in a tizz when he was spotted out in public five years later. "'CSI' Star William Petersen Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting," came the headline from TV Insider. "'CSI' star, 72, unveils dramatically different look in ultra-rare public appearance," claimed Hello!
So how exactly had the actor transformed? Was he sporting a punk rock mohawk, for example? Had he suddenly covered his handsome face in tattoos? Perhaps he'd taken to wearing the kind of avant-garde outfits you'd usually only find on a Fashion Week runway? Well, no. He was simply wearing some casual clothes and sporting some slightly grayer hair.
Yes, contrary to reports, Petersen looked entirely recognizable as he walked the streets of California in a black shirt and jeans combo complemented by aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and a cap. The award for most dazzling reinvention of 2026, therefore, seems likely to go elsewhere. Here's a look at what other "CSI" franchise cast members look like today.