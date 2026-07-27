Celebs Who Don't Love Their Famous Partners' Kissing Scenes: 'I Don't Like It One Bit'
Being married to an actor isn't always so glamorous when you think about your spouse smooching a co-star for a scene. While some are better at reminding themselves it's just acting, others find it a lot harder to separate what is and isn't real. Even stars who do it for a living aren't immune to feelings of jealousy either. As Blake Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, once put it, watching your partner's kissing scenes is admittedly "a cruel and unusual form of torture."
Once, she had to endure sitting through a flight while her husband's intimate scenes with his "Deadpool" leading lady Morena Baccarin played on everyone else's screens. "I was on a plane with my baby, James, and it's kind of torture these days, because I'm on a plane and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman," Lively shared on "The Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" in 2016. "It's lovely." Unfortunately, that wasn't even the worst part. "And then my daughter goes, 'Da-Da!'"
She's not alone in feeling this way. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna also admittedly gets jealous of her husband Harry Hamlin's kissing partners even after all these years. "Why did I wake up cranky? Could it be the full-on love scene my Husband is shooting today. Hmm," she once posted to Instagram, according to OK!. "Yes I do get jealous," the reality star added. "I don't like it one bit. But hey, that's the deal."
Keith Urban reportedly hated Nicole Kidman's racy scenes in 'Babygirl'
For decades, Nicole Kidman has filmed countless love scenes with Hollywood's sexiest leading men despite famously being married to singer Keith Urban, though he never saw a problem with it. "My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," the "Moulin Rouge!" star told E! News' Daily Pop in 2021. Though Urban himself has never publicly commented on his wife's intimate scenes, he does seem generally pretty cool about it. In 2017, Kidman surprised everyone when she kissed Alexander Skarsgård on the lips during the 69th Emmy Awards after he won outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for their show "Big Little Lies," as Urban looked on.
"I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband, who I love more than anything in the world," Kidman stressed on "The Graham Norton Show," adding, "And I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin." But after the couple's separation in 2025, Urban's image as a supportive husband was called into question following murmurs that he was less than thrilled with his wife's steamy scenes in A24's "Babygirl."
In the movie, Kidman plays a married CEO who begins an affair with a much younger intern while frustrated by her sex life at home. A source told Page Six that Urban didn't approve of his wife doing the film as he worried that it would make him the butt of jokes — especially as Kidman spoke about "orgasming all the time" while acting opposite her co-star, Harris Dickinson. "It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout," the actor admitted in a candid interview with The Sun.
Judd Apatow is 'always disgusted' with wife Leslie Mann's kissing scenes
Judd Apatow, who's had to direct his wife Leslie Mann in some of her movies, has never enjoyed seeing his wife's romantic scenes. "I'm always disgusted when she fools around with anyone," the writer-director confessed on Alec Baldwin's "Here's the Thing" podcast in 2013. He and Mann famously met during the production of her 1996 movie "The Cable Guy," in which Apatow served as a producer. "I remember when we shot 'The Cable Guy,' she kissed Matthew Broderick. And then when they parted, I saw in the dailies there was like a spit string that connected them for like a foot," he recalled. He also felt similarly about watching his wife get cozy with her "Knocked Up" and "This Is 40" leading man Paul Rudd.
And yet, he can't seem to stop. "It's uncomfortable," was how Apatow summed up the experience during an interview with "Good Morning America." "I keep saying, 'Why do I keep writing sex scenes for Paul Rudd and my wife?' I should actually omit them from the script." More recently, he wrote and directed Mann's bed scenes with actor David Duchovny in Netflix's 2022 comedy film "The Bubble." At this point, he wondered if it secretly turned him on. "I think it's a f**ish," Apatow joked on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," adding, "Like, if you could write scenes for your wife, like, 'Hey, you want to make out with Owen Wilson?'" But he still finds himself cringing every time.
Kit Harington was admittedly jealous of Rose Leslie's kissing scenes in 'Honeymoon'
Kit Harington is admittedly not the biggest fan of his wife kissing other men onscreen either. In 2019, he admitted to feeling a twinge of jealousy while watching Rose Leslie's kissing scenes during a screening of her 2014 horror film "Honeymoon." "I went to see a movie Rose did called 'Honeymoon' where she spends half the movie snogging with my friend Harry Treadaway," Harington recalled in an interview with the Mirror. "About five minutes in I had to close my eyes because I couldn't stand it." He said Leslie's performance was so convincing that he almost forgot she was playing a character. To make matters worse, he was seated right next to Leslie and Treadaway as their scenes played out in front of him. "It was awful," according to Harington.
The "Game of Thrones" stars have been married since 2018 after falling in love on-set and share two children. During a chat with The Statesmen, Harington also got candid about the struggles of marrying someone in the same industry, saying it's a double-edged sword. "I won't say too much about us because I always feel that I'm interviewing as me and I can't speak for her. But it does and it doesn't [help marrying another actor]," said Harington, who's best known for playing Jon Snow in the mega-hit HBO series. "You're away from each other a lot because you're both in the business," he added. But then again, "You do understand why you're away a lot, because you're both in the business."
Jason Ralph liked a comment slamming Rachel Brosnahan's kissing scenes in 'Superman'
Rachel Brosnahan's husband, Jason Ralph, seemingly wasn't very thrilled with his wife's kissing scenes with her leading man, David Corenswet, in the superhero film "Superman." In 2025, he caused some controversy after liking a comment from an Instagram user who accused Brosnahan of being a little too cozy with her co-star. "It's genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn't handle herself with her co-actor," the commenter wrote. "Like bro... let's have some self love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day."
The user seemingly referred to footage from the set in which Brosnahan kept kissing Corenswet even after the director asked them to cut the scene. Afterward, Ralph proceeded to turn off his comments on Instagram, but not before users took a screenshot of his like and posted it online. Neither he nor his wife ever spoke about the issue publicly, though Brosnahan has called out the double standards women face in Hollywood during an interview at the 2019 SAG Awards.
"Jason and I ... noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last 2 years," Brosnahan said, adding that it's partly the reason she doesn't like talking about her personal life in interviews (via People). "We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work."
Candace Cameron Bure's husband avoids watching her kissing scenes
Candace Cameron Bure has been fortunate enough to find a man who supports her career and is willing to put his feelings aside so she can continue doing what she loves. In a November 13, 2024, episode of her "The Candace Cameron Bure" podcast, the "Fuller House" star admitted that her husband, former ice hockey player Valeri Bure, used to have a hard time watching her kiss other men onscreen. "Val was like, 'I don't even really like watching you — regardless of a kiss at the end — I really don't like watching you being close to someone else,'" she recalled. "And I get that. So we've had those struggles and a lot of conversation and prayers."
For a while, it remained a point of contention between them. And out of respect for her husband, Candace started saying no to projects that required her to swap spit with another actor. "I said, yeah, I'm not going to do it because there's a kiss at the end. I know that makes you unhappy and I don't want to dishonor our marriage," she remembers telling her husband. Fortunately, he came around. "But then it came to a point where he said I can handle it and I don't want you to give up your entire career." In the end, they reached a compromise: he'd simply avoid watching her kissing scenes. "He's completely supportive of what I do," Candace told YourTango in 2013 (via The Christian Post). "So if the worst thing is him not watching something I did, [then] that's great."
Charlie McDowell was weirded out by Lily Collins' kissing scenes with Jesse Plemons
Charlie McDowell admits seeing his wife Lily Collins make out with Jesse Plemons in his 2022 crime thriller "Windfall," in which they played a married couple, was quite a trip. During an interview with ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere, the writer-director dished about what it was like working with his wife in the movie. "The only time it was a little distracting was when Jesse Plemons, who's a very good friend of mine, is picking her up and kissing her," said McDowell. He recalled thinking to himself, "'Wait a minute. There's something off about this. My good friend is kissing my then-fiancée.'"
For Collins, though, working with McDowell allowed her to feel at ease and completely immerse herself in the character. While speaking to "CBS Mornings," she explained how she'd sometimes get lost in the scene and forget she was being directed by her then-fiancé behind the camera. And it's all thanks to McDowell. "Because the way in which he directs, he's such a communicative and collaborative director," she told host Gayle King. "[He's] all about how the actor feels and grounding it in truth and someone that you feel very safe with in an environment where you're the most vulnerable." Thankfully, whatever awkwardness McDowell felt seeing his wife and Plemmons didn't stop the couple from enjoying the experience. "We had such a good time making this film. The collaboration between [Lily] and I was really special," McDowell gushed to ET. Overall, "It was really fun."