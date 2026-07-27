Celebs Who Don't Love Their Famous Partners' Kissing Scenes: 'I Don't Like It One Bit'

Being married to an actor isn't always so glamorous when you think about your spouse smooching a co-star for a scene. While some are better at reminding themselves it's just acting, others find it a lot harder to separate what is and isn't real. Even stars who do it for a living aren't immune to feelings of jealousy either. As Blake Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, once put it, watching your partner's kissing scenes is admittedly "a cruel and unusual form of torture."

Once, she had to endure sitting through a flight while her husband's intimate scenes with his "Deadpool" leading lady Morena Baccarin played on everyone else's screens. "I was on a plane with my baby, James, and it's kind of torture these days, because I'm on a plane and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman," Lively shared on "The Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" in 2016. "It's lovely." Unfortunately, that wasn't even the worst part. "And then my daughter goes, 'Da-Da!'"

She's not alone in feeling this way. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna also admittedly gets jealous of her husband Harry Hamlin's kissing partners even after all these years. "Why did I wake up cranky? Could it be the full-on love scene my Husband is shooting today. Hmm," she once posted to Instagram, according to OK!. "Yes I do get jealous," the reality star added. "I don't like it one bit. But hey, that's the deal."