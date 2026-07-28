The Daughter From Everybody Loves Raymond Is Unrecognizable Today
Madylin Sweeten found fame as the quick-witted Ally Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond" — a role she started portraying when she was just 5. Fans of the hit CBS sitcom saw her transform into a teenager over the next decade, but the once popular '90s child star largely vanished from the spotlight when the show ended in 2005. Since then, she has become a full-grown woman with a child of her own and looks nothing like the little blonde girl we saw on TV. For starters, she's no longer a blonde.
Sweeten now boasts a beautiful, full head of red hair and has done so for quite some time. With her new 'do, the former child star is barely recognizable to those who remember her from "Everybody Loves Raymond." Taking a candid stance on social media, Sweeten has joked about her DIY approach to haircare. "For your consideration.......................... Also, This box dye hit a little different," she captioned a Facebook picture from March 2026. Scrolling through her socials, it seems she went from blonde to auburn around 2020.
Sweeten has played with her hair here and there, but always goes back to red. In 2022, she cut her bangs short and dyed it a dirty blonde. "New hair, who dis?" she wrote on Instagram. Her transformation often catches "Everybody Loves Raymond" fans by surprise when they come across her social media pages. "Is your natural hair color red or is it blonde like it was as a little girl on 'ELR?'" an Instagram user asked on the 2026 post (seen above). It's unclear what Sweeten's natural hair color is, but she has definitely embraced the auburn look.
Madylin Sweeten is still an actor
Madylin Sweeten isn't the only OG cast member of "Everybody Loves Raymond" who looks unrecognizable today, but most of the other stars were adults, so the changes aren't as dramatic. Besides, Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, and Brad Garrett have remained active. With Sweeten, she left mainstream Hollywood and largely fell off the radar. But that doesn't mean she left the industry entirely — and she wants you to know that. "Yes, I'm still working and I'll take one Acting Job, please," she captioned a July 2026 Facebook post.
Sweeten is still active in theater and involved in LACAE, a nonprofit arts organization in Los Angeles. She has also appeared in single episodes of different series, including "Abbott Elementary," "Dirty John," "Lucifer," and "Grey's Anatomy." She never found the same level of recognition as her "Everybody Loves Raymond" days, but she does look back on the experience with nothing but fondness and gratitude. She often talks about it on social media, and reminisces about her unique childhood. "Revisiting the past always comes with a flood of different emotions. But as I was looking through old photographs for this reel, I was genuinely struck by the huge smile that was always on my face," she captioned a March 2026 Instagram post.
Sweeten also frequently raves about her co-stars and the crew. "I find that my goal now is to hope I make people feel the way they made me feel. Forever grateful," she concluded. In the comments section, Garrett highlighted her own role in making the team so special. "Love you beautiful lady!!! You and your bros were the LIGHT of our wonderful group," he wrote.