The Daughter From Everybody Loves Raymond Is Unrecognizable Today

Madylin Sweeten found fame as the quick-witted Ally Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond" — a role she started portraying when she was just 5. Fans of the hit CBS sitcom saw her transform into a teenager over the next decade, but the once popular '90s child star largely vanished from the spotlight when the show ended in 2005. Since then, she has become a full-grown woman with a child of her own and looks nothing like the little blonde girl we saw on TV. For starters, she's no longer a blonde.

Sweeten now boasts a beautiful, full head of red hair and has done so for quite some time. With her new 'do, the former child star is barely recognizable to those who remember her from "Everybody Loves Raymond." Taking a candid stance on social media, Sweeten has joked about her DIY approach to haircare. "For your consideration.......................... Also, This box dye hit a little different," she captioned a Facebook picture from March 2026. Scrolling through her socials, it seems she went from blonde to auburn around 2020.

Sweeten has played with her hair here and there, but always goes back to red. In 2022, she cut her bangs short and dyed it a dirty blonde. "New hair, who dis?" she wrote on Instagram. Her transformation often catches "Everybody Loves Raymond" fans by surprise when they come across her social media pages. "Is your natural hair color red or is it blonde like it was as a little girl on 'ELR?'" an Instagram user asked on the 2026 post (seen above). It's unclear what Sweeten's natural hair color is, but she has definitely embraced the auburn look.