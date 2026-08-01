Where Are Lorenzo Lamas' 5 Ex-Wives Now?
Lorenzo Lamas was a television staple throughout the 1980s and '90s, first on soap opera "Falcon Crest", which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, then on "Renegade." However, he's since become just as known for all of his marriages – and divorces. Lamas, who's had his share of relationships with bigger age gaps than you thought, first walked down the aisle in 1981. Since then, he's tied the knot six times and, as of July 2026, was on his way to getting his sixth divorce.
During a 2015 interview with Fox News, the actor was asked why he keeps saying "I do," and he put it down to a personality trait. "I was the kind of person who tended to rescue people and think that they could fix them," he mused. However, he assured that he'd learned his lesson after his failed fourth marriage and he would no longer make the same mistakes. And yet, he married twice more and, in April 2026, despite being legally married, Lamas was singing the praises of yet another relationship. Claiming that his new flame, Heather Locklear, was the one, he admitted to Fox News, "I've been through a lot of trial and error." Here's a look back at all of that trial and error, and what each of Lamas' ex-wives has been up to since their respective splits.
Victoria Hilbert was accused of using Lamas, then disappeared
Lorenzo Lamas was just 23 when he tied the knot for the first time, marrying model Victoria Hilbert in 1981. Their union would prove to be brief, ending in 1982, but not before Hilbert snagged her one and only acting credit. That same year, she appeared in an episode of Lamas' hit soap opera, "Falcon Crest," in which she played his love interest. However, her career never took off, and neither did her union with Lamas.
According to the actor's 2014 autobiography, "Renegade at Heart," Lamas' father, Fernando Lamas, and stepmother, Esther Williams, never approved of Hilbert and made their time together difficult. For one, they believed that Hilbert, who was 12 years older than her husband, had ulterior motives. "Victoria is using you," they would tell their son, per AmoMama. "You have no business being with her." What's more, Fernando's chauvinistic attitude would reportedly bring Hilbert to tears on numerous occasions. "He was very judgmental," Lamas admitted of his dad in a 2015 Fox News interview. "He thought a woman's place was in the kitchen." Ultimately, Lamas and Hilbert went their separate ways with a quick divorce in which she asked for no alimony and happily accepted a $20,000 payment before disappearing from the spotlight.
Michele Cathy Smith sadly died on Lorenzo's 60th birthday
The same year that Lorenzo Lamas' marriage to Victoria Hilbert was beginning to fray, the actor met his would-be second wife, Michele Cathy Smith. Lamas was sent to New York to promote "Falcon Crest," and Smith was assigned to work as his publicist during the press tour. According to Lamas' autobiography, per AmoMama, he was technically still married, so nothing would come of the encounter until 1983,when he returned to New York and worked with Smith once more. That's when things got physical but not serious – until Smith discovered she was pregnant.
Ultimately, she decided to move to California to be with Lamas and they tied the knot shortly before son Alvaro Joshua "A.J." Lamas was born in 1983. Daughter Shayne Lamas followed in 1985, but their union wasn't meant to be and they split that same year. Despite the breakup, Smith was a constant presence in the Lamas universe, even appearing on four episodes of E!'s 2009 reality series, "Leave It to Lamas."
In January 2018, she died suddenly at age 60 on what was her ex-husband's 60th birthday. While no cause of death was revealed, her passing clearly came as a shock to her family. "Mommy it hurts me so much," Shayne wrote on Instagram, per Radar Online. "We miss you so much and you left so soon."
Kathleen Kinmont endured a lot with Lamas but it didn't stop her career
Three years after Lorenzo Lamas welcomed his second child with then-wife Michele Cathy Smith, he became a dad for the third time. Lamas and fellow actor Daphne Ashbrook had daughter Paton Ashbrook in 1988, but their relationship quickly crumbled. That same year, he reconnected with actor Kathleen Kinmont, whom he had first met in 1982.
As Lamas recalled in his autobiography, per AmoMama, their first date was in 1988 at a hot dog stand and convinced him they should get married. That and the fact that they had previously tried but never succeeded to have a relationship. "I broke her heart three times before," he wrote. "Once with Michele when I went and married her, then with Robin after breaking up to date her, and then with Daphne when I took up with her and had a baby with her."
Lamas and Kinmont said "I do" in 1989 but their union lasted only a few years, and they divorced in 1993. During their time together, Kinmont had the biggest break of her career as she appeared in 87 episodes of the Lamas-led "Renegade" TV series. After their split, she kept acting on both the small and big screens, albeit mostly in low-rated B-movies. Even so, she's churned out over 30 projects since divorcing Lamas and, as of 2026, she's still acting. She also found love again, tying the knot with Doug Miller in March 2026. "I married my best friend!" the then-61-year-old gushed on Instagram.
Shauna Sand 'destroyed' Lamas
Lorenzo Lamas' longest marriage was with former '90s Playboy playmate Shauna Sand. They were together from 1996 to 2002 and welcomed three kids during that time: Alexandra Lamas in 1997, followed by Victoria Lamas in 1999 and Isabella Lamas in 2001. And yet, despite their relatively long union, Lamas had nothing good to say about it during a 2015 talk with Fox News. "Oh my god it was such a mess," he slammed. While he did admit he could have been a better partner, Lamas also blamed Sand for putting him through the ringer. "It was a very painful mistake, emotionally and financially," he revealed. "Wife number four destroyed me."
Their separation didn't prove to be any easier as Lamas fretted over having less time to spend with their three daughters. Initially, the exes had joint custody, but in December 2014, TMZ confirmed a judge had allowed the then-teen girls to live with their dad full-time. The decision came after the sisters alleged Sand had verbally abused them and said they were uncomfortable with her regularly letting new men live in their home. What's more, the girls claimed they had been kicked out of their bedrooms after their mom decided to rent them out as a way to earn extra cash.
However, despite such serious accusations, another judge would later grant Sand full custody of a then-16-year-old Lorenza. The decision came after Lamas moved to New York in 2018 while Lorenza stayed behind in California.
Shauna Sand kept making headlines for all the wrong reasons
Following her 2002 split from Lorenzo Lamas, Shauna Sand began making headlines for all the wrong reasons. First, she married Romain Chavent in 2006 and was forced to deal with rumors that he had used her for a green card. Whatever the truth was, the couple split in 2008, but just a day after their divorce was finalized, they asked a judge to take back his decision.
Soon after that, Sand changed course again and accused Chavent of physical abuse. In 2010, she tied the knot with Laurent Homburger, who was 14 years her junior, but she split from him less than a year later. A week after their divorce, they were both arrested on various domestic battery charges. Speaking to Today, Lamas criticized her, "She does have a pattern of getting into relationships that are not healthy."
Jump to 2015, and Sand was again saying "I do," this time to Steven Simpson. Like before, the union ended in drama when she received a restraining order against him in 2019,and they filed for divorce that same year. Perhaps the most shocking headline, though, was Lamas' revelation that Sand had been intimate with his eldest son, A.J. Lamas. "It absolutely destroyed me emotionally," he told Wendy Williams, per People, in 2015. "I couldn't talk to my son for two years."
Shawna Craig's career came to a halt after her divorce
A 52-year-old Lorenzo Lamas said "I do" for the fifth time in 2011, this time marrying actor Shawna Craig, who, at 24, was younger than his eldest daughter, Shayne Lamas. Even so, Shayne approved, telling E! News, "They are both really excited and seem very much in love." The couple wed in Mexico and, despite her age, Craig fully embraced her role as stepmother. "She is a very selfless person and treats the children as if they are her own," Lamas told Today in 2011.
Although the couple didn't have any children together, Craig made headlines in 2015 when she agreed to be a surrogate for Shayne and her then-husband, Nik Richie. While Shayne told Closer that Craig was "an angel," the experience wasn't without hardship. During the birth, Craig ruptured a blood vessel and feared for her life, but told Closer, "I would do it again in a heartbeat!" During her time with Lamas, Craig also broke down defending their age-gap marriage.
Despite such a commitment to the Lamas family, she and Lorenzo began living different lives, as documented on 2017's "Second Wives Club." While Craig moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, her hubby stayed in Las Vegas, then moved to New York. "We both need to focus on our career, so we're just being supportive," Craig told E! News. However, that support ended in 2018 when Lamas filed for divorce. Craig continued to land bit parts in low-budget films, but after two uncredited roles on TV in 2022, she disappeared from the limelight.
Kenna Nicole was replaced by another woman while still married
Just three years after his split from Shawna Craig, Lorenzo Lamas was getting back down on one knee to propose to Kenna Nicole Scott in 2021. Sharing the news on Facebook, the actor gushed about how different she was from his previous partners. "We both feel like we've won the love lottery with each other," he wrote. "She fills my heart with feelings I've never felt." After a lengthy engagement, they wed in 2023, with Scott sharing a similar sentiment on Instagram on her wedding day. "I'm the luckiest lady and so thankful for finding my greatest love in this lifetime," she enthused.
The pair had apparently met in 2020 when they were introduced by Lamas' godmother, Francesca Daniels. However, Lamas once again called it quits, filing for divorce in 2025. Scott addressed the split on Instagram, seemingly putting the blame on her ex. "All I ever wanted was to love you and take care of you til our dying days," she wrote. "You had different plans for us."
Her account then went largely silent, although she appears to be spending her time doting on her three kids: Anderson, Atticus, and Ave whom she's traveled the world with. As for Lamas, he's been trying to speed up his divorce from Scott to pursue a new relationship with Heather Locklear in 2026. Locklear, who had a 40-year relationship with her fiance, Chris Heisser, before calling it quits in 2025, first met Lamas on a 1983 cover shoot for Playgirl magazine.