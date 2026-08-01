Where Are Lorenzo Lamas' 5 Ex-Wives Now?

Lorenzo Lamas was a television staple throughout the 1980s and '90s, first on soap opera "Falcon Crest", which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, then on "Renegade." However, he's since become just as known for all of his marriages – and divorces. Lamas, who's had his share of relationships with bigger age gaps than you thought, first walked down the aisle in 1981. Since then, he's tied the knot six times and, as of July 2026, was on his way to getting his sixth divorce.

During a 2015 interview with Fox News, the actor was asked why he keeps saying "I do," and he put it down to a personality trait. "I was the kind of person who tended to rescue people and think that they could fix them," he mused. However, he assured that he'd learned his lesson after his failed fourth marriage and he would no longer make the same mistakes. And yet, he married twice more and, in April 2026, despite being legally married, Lamas was singing the praises of yet another relationship. Claiming that his new flame, Heather Locklear, was the one, he admitted to Fox News, "I've been through a lot of trial and error." Here's a look back at all of that trial and error, and what each of Lamas' ex-wives has been up to since their respective splits.