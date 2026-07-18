Lorenzo Lamas' Ex Shawna Craig Broke Down Defending Their Age-Gap Marriage

When Lorenzo Lamas proposed to Shawna Craig just three months into their relationship, many were quick to judge. It wasn't just the whirlwind nature of the engagement that aroused suspicion. When the pair tied the knot in April 2011, the "Falcon Crest" alum was 52 while she was just 24. Age-gap relationships in Hollywood aren't big news, but that doesn't stop people from questioning them. Because she was 29 years younger and unknown to the public, many accused her of marrying Lorenzo for self gain. But they denied it, with Craig breaking down in tears while defending her marriage. "It was hard," she said in a 2015 episode of OWN's "Where Are They Now?"

Lorenzo pointed out that Craig, his fifth wife, had little to gain from their relationship given that he was among those celebrities who went broke. "She ended up being with me after I've lost everything, with six kids, living in a box in Beverly Hills so my kids could go to school here, with absolutely nothing," Lorenzo said. "To call her a gold digger, it was absolutely the most asinine thing you could ever say." Despite what others thought of her relationship, Craig, who starred in "Second Wives Club" during their relationship, proved she was dedicated to the family.

In 2014, Craig became the surrogate for Lorenzo's oldest daughter, "The Bachelor" winner Shayne Lamas and her then-husband, Nik Richie, amid her pregnancy loss and struggles with infertility. "She's an angel that blessed my whole family, including my father," Shayne told E! News in 2015. But the marriage ended shortly after, with the couple separating in June 2016, and filing for divorce in 2018. Lorenzo didn't quit age-gap relationships, though.