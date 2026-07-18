Lorenzo Lamas' Ex Shawna Craig Broke Down Defending Their Age-Gap Marriage
When Lorenzo Lamas proposed to Shawna Craig just three months into their relationship, many were quick to judge. It wasn't just the whirlwind nature of the engagement that aroused suspicion. When the pair tied the knot in April 2011, the "Falcon Crest" alum was 52 while she was just 24. Age-gap relationships in Hollywood aren't big news, but that doesn't stop people from questioning them. Because she was 29 years younger and unknown to the public, many accused her of marrying Lorenzo for self gain. But they denied it, with Craig breaking down in tears while defending her marriage. "It was hard," she said in a 2015 episode of OWN's "Where Are They Now?"
Lorenzo pointed out that Craig, his fifth wife, had little to gain from their relationship given that he was among those celebrities who went broke. "She ended up being with me after I've lost everything, with six kids, living in a box in Beverly Hills so my kids could go to school here, with absolutely nothing," Lorenzo said. "To call her a gold digger, it was absolutely the most asinine thing you could ever say." Despite what others thought of her relationship, Craig, who starred in "Second Wives Club" during their relationship, proved she was dedicated to the family.
In 2014, Craig became the surrogate for Lorenzo's oldest daughter, "The Bachelor" winner Shayne Lamas and her then-husband, Nik Richie, amid her pregnancy loss and struggles with infertility. "She's an angel that blessed my whole family, including my father," Shayne told E! News in 2015. But the marriage ended shortly after, with the couple separating in June 2016, and filing for divorce in 2018. Lorenzo didn't quit age-gap relationships, though.
Lorenzo Lamas's sixth wife, Kenna Scott, was also much younger
After divorcing his fifth wife, Lorenzo Lamas met another woman who was nearly half his age. In early 2021, Lamas, then 63, popped the question to Kenna Scott (seen above), who was around 36. They became husband and wife in October 2023, marking his sixth time saying "I do." After their wedding, they got matching tattoos of each other's initials on their fingers and everything, but the marriage wasn't meant to be. Not even two years later, Lamas filed for divorce in July 2025.
However, Lamas put an end to that trend the following year. In April 2026, it came to light that he was in a relationship with "Melrose Place" alum Heather Locklear. Born in September 1961, she's only three years younger than Lamas, who was born in January 1958. Given that Lamas has been married and divorced six times, many took news of their romance with skepticism. "He said that about all his wives! We'll see how long this lasts," an Instagram user commented under a quote of Lamas praising Locklear as "the most amazing woman that I think I've ever met."
But others thought the relationship might actually work out for him this time. "Maybe this will stick, as they are similar in age/generation," another Instagram user wrote. Lamas and Locklear go way back, appearing together on a Playgirl cover in 1983. Could he ever have imagined they would date more than 40 years later? "The short answer is no," he told Fox News in April 2026. But here they are.
I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only #HeatherLocklear #Playgirl #80s pic.twitter.com/M1mf4FK47K
— Lorenzo Lamas (@lorenzolamas) December 4, 2025