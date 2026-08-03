What Happened To The Cast Of Gunsmoke After The Hit Western Show Ended?

Amanda Blake continued to pursue her acting career after saying goodbye to the character, saloon owner Kitty Russell, she'd played for all but one of the 20 years "Gunsmoke" was on air. She appeared in "The Love Boat," "Hart to Hart," and "The New Dragnet" on the small screen and made a rare film appearance in the 1988 drama "The Boost."

But it was Blake's animal activism that became her true passion. Just a year after the western wrapped up, she advocated for the banning of euthanizing dogs via decompression chamber. "People had money tied up in those chambers, and oh, did I get threats!" she told The Kansas City Star (via MeTV) about the pushback she received. "One guy at a county pound said, 'If I lose my job on this bill, I'm gonna get Amanda Blake and all her damn animals.' So I had to get extra security."

Perhaps surprisingly considering her most famous role, Blake was also against the concept of the rodeo. She even marched a group of protestors to the Colorado statehouse in a bid to get rodeos legislated against. "There were only about six of us and, of course, the bill died in committee," she recalled. "Walking out, some goofball comes up to me and says, 'Well, I'll never watch 'Gunsmoke' again.' And I say that's fine with me and I just sock him." Sadly, Blake died from AIDS-related complications in 1989, aged 60.