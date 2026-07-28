No Rivalry Here: Abby Phillip And Kaitlan Collins Shut Down Ongoing CNN Feud Rumors

Abby Phillip and Kaitlan Collins are getting along just fine despite persistent rumors that the two CNN anchors are beefing. Earlier this week, both women appeared to shut down claims about their rivalry as Phillip publicly congratulated Collins on winning the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure, at the White House Correspondents' Association Awards on July 24. Phillip posted a photo of the two of them on X, alongside the heartwarming caption, "Congrats to my friend and colleague @kaitlancollins on last night's well-deserved award and for being, among other things, an excellent journalist." Collins returned the love by responding with two heart emojis.

Congrats to my friend and colleague @kaitlancollins on last night's well-deserved award and for being, among other things, an excellent journalist. pic.twitter.com/hAiuVtqobs — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 25, 2026

The drama between the journalists supposedly started back in May when gossip columnist Rob Shuter published a report alleging that Collins is no longer CNN's "favorite," with Phillip poised to become the network's new "It" anchor. "There's a noticeable power shift happening inside CNN," a source dished to Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack, elaborating, "Anderson [Cooper] has been the face of CNN for decades, and Kaitlan was widely viewed as the future of political coverage." But, as they claimed, "Abby has become management's favorite, and everyone at the network knows it." Likewise, while their chief White House correspondent has long been a valuable asset to the network, Collins is at risk of being thrown to the curb by CNN in favor of Phillip (and we bet Trump is thrilled).

"CNN believes Abby feels smarter, fresher, and less polarizing," the insider source added. "They see her as one of the few talents who can thrive once CNN changes ownership or the cable model disappears altogether." And though there's no evidence that Collins and Phillip are feuding, it hasn't gone unnoticed among staffers that Phillip has been getting more attention and favors from top executives.