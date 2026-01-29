Donald Trump & Kaitlan Collins Can't Stop Butting Heads: 'Will You Be Nice Today?'

Donald Trump showed irritation with Kaitlan Collins' headstrong behavior during a press conference. Reporters gathered at the White House on January 29, and CNN producer Alejandra Jaramillo documented the experience on her Instagram Story. That included the president speaking about the Ukraine conflict. "Trump says he 'personally asked Putin not to fire into Kyiv,'" Jaramillo wrote over one picture that shows the president sitting in front of a throng of cameras and microphones pointing in his direction. Jaramillo also included a very brief video that was taken over the shoulder of Kaitlan Collins as the two apparently had a testy opening exchange: "Trump asks @kaitlancollins 'Will you be nice today?" Collins shared that clip to her own Instagram Story as well.

Unfortunately for those hoping for another classic Trump v. Collins clash, there was nothing more on that day as the Commander-in-Chief decided to refrain from taking questions later. "In what I believe is a first, President Trump declines to take any questions at his Cabinet meeting," Collins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user posted a video to X of Collins attempting to break through to Trump as he declined comment. "Mr. President, why not take questions?" Collins asks in the clip. One user believed that it was Collins who had Trump tongue-tied. "He afraid of you!" they tweeted. Of course, that was only one of many clashes between the CNN reporter and Trump.