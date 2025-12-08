Donald Trump Throws A Tantrum After Rudely Trashing Kaitlan Collins (Again)

The bitter feud between Donald Trump and CNN's Kaitlan Collins has seemingly reached an all-time high as he went scorched earth on the journalist and her network. Trump was upset with people questioning the money and resources being put into renovating the White House ballroom and decided to voice his frustrations in a strongly worded post on Truth Social on December 6. Even by his standards, it was quite the online rant. "Caitlin Collin's of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago," he wrote at the onset of the post, misspelling her name.

Trump defended the updated ballroom. "It's just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned," he wrote, adding that the funding was from private donations before continuing with his evisceration of CNN. "FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business," Trump added at the end of the lengthy post. Screenshots of the Truth Social outburst were shared on X, where users bashed the commander-in-chief for targeting Collins. "Always the smart women he attacks. He's a punk," one tweeted.

To her credit, Collins took the outburst in stride. Later that day, she posted a screenshot of Trump's Truth post to her Instagram Stories. "Technically, my question was about Venezuela," Collins wrote, via The Hill. The CNN journalist was referring to a question she asked Trump at the FIFA World Cup Draw where FIFA presented him with a peace prize. She had mentioned Trump's "pledge to strike Venezuela," and the president avoided the question. This is far from the first time that Trump has shown his frustration with Collins.