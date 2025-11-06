Donald Trump's Icy Snub Of CNN's Kaitlan Collins Hints She's On His Last Nerve

Donald Trump's body language towards CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a press conference showed that she was getting on his nerves. The feud between Collins and Trump is well-known, and she attempted to downplay it on the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know" podcast on November 5. "My job is not to take down Trump. I'm a reporter and an anchor," she said on the pre-recorded podcast. That same day that the podcast aired, the news anchor made a pointed statement to the president that had him looking visibly agitated.

Kaitlan Collins: You sound very frustrated by last night's election. Trump: Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/5aS0qezoVB — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) November 5, 2025

Trump addressed the media at the White House Breakfast for Senators, a day after Republicans had a rough day at the polls and lost multiple elections to the Democrats. At the tail end of his presser, Collins wanted to gauge how POTUS felt about the losses. "Mr. President, you sound very frustrated by last night's elections," she said. Instead of replying, Trump appeared to try and keep his anger in check as he took deep breaths. "Thank you very much," was all he said before simply stepping away from the podium with an annoyed look.

A clip of the exchange was shared on X, where users noted how bothered Trump seemed by Collins pointing out his disappointment in the election results. "You can always tell he's p***ed when he breathes like that," one user commented. Others noted how Collins frequently found a subtle way to ruffle the president's feathers. "Kaitlan Collins always messing with fat a** Trump!" an anti-Trumpster wrote. Another pointed out that Trump refrained from using his usual comeback against Collins. "Normally CNN fake news always comes up then, but even that didn't show up," they tweeted. That was exactly the reply he used a couple weeks earlier when Trump went haywire on Collins with a catty takedown.