Trump Proves How Deep Kaitlan Collins Gets Under His Thin Skin With Scolding Demand

The bitter feud between Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins became even more evident when he attempted to roast her during a press conference. While speaking to reporters at the NATO Summit on June 26, the president became instantly combative once CNN's Collins was given the microphone. "Fake news CNN," Trump said, which earned light laughter from the crowd. "Ay yi yi. Here we go. Wait 'til you hear this question," he added. Before Collins could speak, POTUS interjected with a demand for his media adversary, saying, "You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are."

To her credit, Collins appeared unbothered by the taunting. "I think everyone appreciates our soldiers and our warriors," she responded before asking a question about the administration "relying on Israeli intelligence." Trump seemed defensive as he attacked how Collins' network had handled a debriefing document, saying that "[CNN] didn't take" the document.

Trump to Kaitlan Collins: "Fake news CNN. Here we go. Wait until you hear this question. You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are." pic.twitter.com/CMhaej1S8L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

Speaking of documentation, it's been well-documented that Trump cannot stand Collins and CNN, so it was unsurprising to see him lash out at the reporter. Footage of the testy exchange was shared on X, where many users commented that Collins had gotten under Trump's skin once again. "A good question and Trump whines and cry's like the little baby he is," one wrote. "He sounds like a dictator who's scolding the media," another added. Several were unimpressed with how the president made a demand of Collins and then basically skirted her question. Others praised Collins for standing up to Trump. Of course, this was not a rarity, as the commander in chief had a similarly petty reaction to Collins while fielding questions the previous week.

