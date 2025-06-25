Trump Proves How Deep Kaitlan Collins Gets Under His Thin Skin With Scolding Demand
The bitter feud between Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins became even more evident when he attempted to roast her during a press conference. While speaking to reporters at the NATO Summit on June 26, the president became instantly combative once CNN's Collins was given the microphone. "Fake news CNN," Trump said, which earned light laughter from the crowd. "Ay yi yi. Here we go. Wait 'til you hear this question," he added. Before Collins could speak, POTUS interjected with a demand for his media adversary, saying, "You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are."
To her credit, Collins appeared unbothered by the taunting. "I think everyone appreciates our soldiers and our warriors," she responded before asking a question about the administration "relying on Israeli intelligence." Trump seemed defensive as he attacked how Collins' network had handled a debriefing document, saying that "[CNN] didn't take" the document.
Trump to Kaitlan Collins: "Fake news CNN. Here we go. Wait until you hear this question. You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are." pic.twitter.com/CMhaej1S8L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025
Speaking of documentation, it's been well-documented that Trump cannot stand Collins and CNN, so it was unsurprising to see him lash out at the reporter. Footage of the testy exchange was shared on X, where many users commented that Collins had gotten under Trump's skin once again. "A good question and Trump whines and cry's like the little baby he is," one wrote. "He sounds like a dictator who's scolding the media," another added. Several were unimpressed with how the president made a demand of Collins and then basically skirted her question. Others praised Collins for standing up to Trump. Of course, this was not a rarity, as the commander in chief had a similarly petty reaction to Collins while fielding questions the previous week.
Kaitlan Collins roasts Donald Trump back
Only a week before the exchange at the NATO Summit, Donald Trump was upset when Kaitlan Collins threatened his ego aboard Air Force One. The CNN reporter was among those questioning the president after he prematurely left the G7 Summit on June 17. Even before hearing her question, the look on Trump's face showed that he was irritated to hear from Collins. "Is there any guarantee that if the U.S. did get involved militarily that a U.S. bomb could destroy Iran's nuclear program and facilities?" she asked. Instead of answering the question, Trump first decided to take a shot at Collins. "There's no guarantees on everything or anything in life. You know that. Look at you, right? There's no guarantee," he said condescendingly. Trump did eventually provide an answer, but also expressed how exasperated he was with Collins and her network. "Who else has a question other than CNN fake news?" he asked the other reporters in the pool, per the New York Post.
Even though Trump has repeatedly thrown jabs at Collins, she's not his punching bag and threw some shots of her own at POTUS a few days later. On an episode of "The Source" on CNN, the journalist said of America's possible involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict (via Mediaite), "Tonight, the president is giving himself a very familiar deadline, to make what could be a legacy-defining decision. Two weeks. ... President Trump has often relied on a two-week metric, promising big answers." CNN intercut footage of Trump previously dropping the two-week timeline, and a list of instances where he used it scrolled on the screen while Collins roasted him for overusing this refrain.