Kaitlan Collins Threatens Trump's Massive Ego & His Reply Was So Menacing

The feud between Donald Trump and CNN's Kaitlan Collins continued after he left the G7 Summit early. Collins had pointed questions for the president as he fielded reporters aboard Air Force 1 on June 17. Her questions centered around the Israel-Iran conflict and what the possible fallout might be from the United States' involvement. "Is there any guarantee that if the U.S. did get involved militarily that a U.S. bomb could destroy Iran's nuclear program and facilities?" Collins asked Trump. It's no secret that Trump is among those who can't stand Collins, so it should come as no surprise that he had a feisty response — even though it seemed to be a fair question. "There's no guarantees on everything or anything in life in life. You know that. Look at you, right? There's no guarantee," he said to Collins, as a smirk emerged on his delivering the second part of that statement.

COLLINS: Is there any guarantee that if the US did get involved militarily that a US bomb could destroy Iran's nuclear program? TRUMP: There's no guarantees in anything in life. You know that. Look at you, right? There's no guarantee. pic.twitter.com/nOPyke3rPR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2025

That was not the only jab Trump took at Collins and her employer. After throwing a shot at the reporter, Trump added that Iran would not develop a nuclear weapon. He then resumed tossing more shade. "Who else has a question other than CNN fake news?" he asked, per the New York Post.

Footage of the terse exchange was shared on X, where several users bashed Trump for losing his composure with Collins. "So angry, insecure and threatened by a woman's audacity to hold him accountable," one user wrote. "Threatening to kick her out of the pool for asking real questions?" another wondered. "Disgusting. A question about nuclear war, and Trump turns it into a personal insult," a viewer replied. Of course, that was not the first time Trump and Collins had clashed.

