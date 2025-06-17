Kaitlan Collins Threatens Trump's Massive Ego & His Reply Was So Menacing
The feud between Donald Trump and CNN's Kaitlan Collins continued after he left the G7 Summit early. Collins had pointed questions for the president as he fielded reporters aboard Air Force 1 on June 17. Her questions centered around the Israel-Iran conflict and what the possible fallout might be from the United States' involvement. "Is there any guarantee that if the U.S. did get involved militarily that a U.S. bomb could destroy Iran's nuclear program and facilities?" Collins asked Trump. It's no secret that Trump is among those who can't stand Collins, so it should come as no surprise that he had a feisty response — even though it seemed to be a fair question. "There's no guarantees on everything or anything in life in life. You know that. Look at you, right? There's no guarantee," he said to Collins, as a smirk emerged on his delivering the second part of that statement.
COLLINS: Is there any guarantee that if the US did get involved militarily that a US bomb could destroy Iran's nuclear program?
TRUMP: There's no guarantees in anything in life. You know that. Look at you, right? There's no guarantee. pic.twitter.com/nOPyke3rPR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2025
That was not the only jab Trump took at Collins and her employer. After throwing a shot at the reporter, Trump added that Iran would not develop a nuclear weapon. He then resumed tossing more shade. "Who else has a question other than CNN fake news?" he asked, per the New York Post.
Footage of the terse exchange was shared on X, where several users bashed Trump for losing his composure with Collins. "So angry, insecure and threatened by a woman's audacity to hold him accountable," one user wrote. "Threatening to kick her out of the pool for asking real questions?" another wondered. "Disgusting. A question about nuclear war, and Trump turns it into a personal insult," a viewer replied. Of course, that was not the first time Trump and Collins had clashed.
Donald Trump bashed Kailan Collins and CNN
The tension between Donald Trump and the CNN reporter has gotten so intense that even his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has been feuding with Kaitlan Collins. Only days before Trump's "no guarantees" quip at the journalist, Collins had an awkward exchange with Leavitt, who displayed clear signs of frustration as the CNN personality grilled her about the response to immigration protests.
Prior to that, when the president had fielded questions from Collins himself, it had often turned ugly. In April, Trump took questions from the press alongside the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Collins used the opportunity to ask POTUS about returning Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the man who was deported from Maryland to El Salvador with no criminal record. Typical to the Trump vs. Collins feud, he lashed out at the reporter. "Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country?' ... And that's why nobody watches you anymore. You have no credibility," POTUS responded.
A couple of months earlier, Trump used a similar talking point while needling Collins. The commander in chief was taking questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. The CNN journalist had asked about their relationship, and Trump steered the conversation towards Joe Biden's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine turmoil. "But couldn't Putin just withdraw ..." Collins started to say before she was swiftly cut off by the president. "[Biden]'s a friend of CNN. That's why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility," Trump said. It was a three-for-one shot as he interrupted Collins while simultaneously bashing his political opponent and the cable network he most loathed.