Karoline Leavitt Stirs The Pot In Kaitlan Collins Feud With Latest Ice-Cold Exchange

It's no mystery that Karoline Leavitt can't stand Kaitlan Collins, and it's crystal clear why. The two have gone back and forth over some of the hard-hitting questions Collins has thrown at the Trump administration, and Leavitt can barely hide her disdain for Collins whenever they share a room. Leavitt's patience with Collins seemed to be wearing thin when the CNN anchor questioned her on President Donald Trump's handling of the LA demonstrations, which was inspired by the aggressive ICE raids conducted by the Trump administration.

Collins: You realize they can't arrest people unless he invokes the insurrection act? pic.twitter.com/7n3nGHj3wt — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2025

Collins learned that United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and President Trump might try to direct the military to detain certain LA protesters. The curious journalist questioned Leavitt about the legality behind such an order during a press conference, and the cold exchange was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Leavitt exhaled a deep and exasperated sigh as soon as she heard Collins' voice. And as Collins continued rattling off her questions, Leavitt couldn't stop glaring at the journalist before addressing Collins' concerns. Leavitt defended the president by asserting his actions were well within his authority, and maintaining that his deployment of military force was focused on preserving peace rather than a flex of government power.

However, Leavitt seemingly didn't entertain Collins for long. Her response to Collins was quick and succinct before moving on to another journalist in the room. We can only assume Leavitt just wanted to get Collins out of her hair ASAP.