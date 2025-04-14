Kaitlan Collins' Bitter Feud With Donald Trump Isn't Slowing Down Anytime Soon
Journalist and CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins has been ramping up her bitter feud with President Donald Trump. Collins, who has a penchant for getting banned from Trump's White House, managed to make her way into a press event in the Oval Office on April 14 to badger the president about policy. In footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump and president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele were attempting to answer questions regarding the whereabouts of a mistakenly deported Maryland man.
Collins: You said if The Supreme Court said if someone needed to be returned, you would abide by that
Trump: Why don't you just say isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country? That's why nobody watches you. pic.twitter.com/ti1z3pJiGW
Collins can be heard asking, "Mr. President, you said that if the Supreme Court said someone needed to be returned that you would abide by that," referencing the order the highest court in the land handed down a few days prior. Not wasting any time to show his displeasure with Collins, who has also bullied his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the president interjected, "Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country?' Why can't you just say that?" (It should be noted that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the man being held in El Salvador, has no criminal record.)
Of course, none of this stopped the president from jabbing at Collins some more, adding, "And that's why nobody watches you anymore." While this could just be him trying to twist the knife in their feud, there's evidence that many CNN viewers can't stand Collins, too.
Kaitlan Collins might be on thin ice with CNN
Besides shaking up the political landscape, the 2024 presidential election cycle also brought some shifts to major media outlets — especially CNN and MSNBC, which have both been struggling to scoop up viewers. This has led to CNN making some sweeping changes to who is on air and when, leading many to believe that anchors like Kaitlan Collins might be at risk of being thrown to the curb due to restructuring. And it wouldn't just be President Donald Trump who would be thrilled to see Collins get the axe. The CNN anchor list of enemies continue to grow, especially where members of the Trump White House are concerned.
Collins continues to stoke the flames of her heated feud with Karoline Leavitt, holding the White House press secretary's feet to the fire with blazing questions. While Leavitt does her best to dodge what Collins (or most reporters) might ask, she's not the only one the CNN reporter has her eyes on. Collins has also given controversial conservative personality Laura Loomer a relatively hard time, too, beginning a back-and-forth exchange that saw the two getting heated online and on the air.
While it seems that Collins is safe at CNN for now, it might be a matter of time before Trump bars her from his presence. Although she just might be able to get a few more hard questions in, as it does seem the president enjoys having someone at whom to get angry.