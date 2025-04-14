Kaitlan Collins' Bitter Feud With Donald Trump Isn't Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Journalist and CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins has been ramping up her bitter feud with President Donald Trump. Collins, who has a penchant for getting banned from Trump's White House, managed to make her way into a press event in the Oval Office on April 14 to badger the president about policy. In footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump and president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele were attempting to answer questions regarding the whereabouts of a mistakenly deported Maryland man.

Collins: You said if The Supreme Court said if someone needed to be returned, you would abide by that Trump: Why don't you just say isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country? That's why nobody watches you. pic.twitter.com/ti1z3pJiGW — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2025

Collins can be heard asking, "Mr. President, you said that if the Supreme Court said someone needed to be returned that you would abide by that," referencing the order the highest court in the land handed down a few days prior. Not wasting any time to show his displeasure with Collins, who has also bullied his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the president interjected, "Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country?' Why can't you just say that?" (It should be noted that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the man being held in El Salvador, has no criminal record.)

Of course, none of this stopped the president from jabbing at Collins some more, adding, "And that's why nobody watches you anymore." While this could just be him trying to twist the knife in their feud, there's evidence that many CNN viewers can't stand Collins, too.