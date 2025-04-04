Kaitlan Collins Kickstarts Nasty Feud With Trump Suck-Up Laura Loomer
These days, it seems like CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' list of enemies just keeps growing. Far-right activist Laura Loomer may be the latest to join that list. After Donald Trump reportedly met with Loomer in the Oval Office, Collins didn't hold back from calling her out on TV. And, it's safe to assume she kicked off a serious feud.
I did not have CNN reporting on Laura Loomer's reporting on my 2025 bingo card.
I love how angry Kaitlan Collins is here. 😂😂😂
pic.twitter.com/mzSVrusmTQ
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 3, 2025
Trump's relationship with Loomer always seems to be getting weirder and weirder. While boarding Air Force One on April 3, Trump told reporters (per X, formerly known as Twitter), "Laura Loomer is a very good patriot and she is a very strong person. I saw her yesterday for a little while. She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations." While Trump and Loomer are clearly just as chummy as ever, Collins made her opposing thoughts on the conspiracy theorist clear. She called out Loomer's past bigoted remarks and noted that many Republicans, including JD Vance, spoke out against her inappropriate comments. It's clear that Collins made a point to make her feelings about Loomer known. And, unsurprisingly, it didn't take Loomer long to fire back online.
Laura Loomer doubled down on her relationship with Donald Trump
One X user posted a clip of the CNN segment in which Kaitlan Collins fired shots at Laura Loomer, earning 24,000 likes in just a day. The clip caught Loomer's attention, prompting her to reply to it with a simple "Wow." So, it's safe to assume that Loomer is well aware that she and Collins are now embroiled in a feud.
It's also safe to assume that Loomer isn't concerned about those Donald Trump affair rumors based on what else she tweeted on April 3. Loomer didn't shy away from defending her relationship with Trump in the face of Collins' criticism. She shared a video clip of Trump praising her to reporters earlier in the day. Alongside it, she wrote, "It's an honor, President Trump. Thank you. I will always have your back. I will be continuing my vetting audit of the Trump administration and will continue submitting my findings to President Trump for review. I've always said there is a vetting crisis, and I'm grateful President Trump acted on my concerns and investigative findings. I will keep working hard to support him and his administration. Loyalty matters. And so does vetting!" Right or wrong, it's clear that both Loomer and Trump feel confident in their relationship. And, Collins' objections are sure to make her fresh feud with Loomer more intense.