Kaitlan Collins Kickstarts Nasty Feud With Trump Suck-Up Laura Loomer

These days, it seems like CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' list of enemies just keeps growing. Far-right activist Laura Loomer may be the latest to join that list. After Donald Trump reportedly met with Loomer in the Oval Office, Collins didn't hold back from calling her out on TV. And, it's safe to assume she kicked off a serious feud.

I did not have CNN reporting on Laura Loomer's reporting on my 2025 bingo card. I love how angry Kaitlan Collins is here. 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/mzSVrusmTQ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 3, 2025

Trump's relationship with Loomer always seems to be getting weirder and weirder. While boarding Air Force One on April 3, Trump told reporters (per X, formerly known as Twitter), "Laura Loomer is a very good patriot and she is a very strong person. I saw her yesterday for a little while. She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations." While Trump and Loomer are clearly just as chummy as ever, Collins made her opposing thoughts on the conspiracy theorist clear. She called out Loomer's past bigoted remarks and noted that many Republicans, including JD Vance, spoke out against her inappropriate comments. It's clear that Collins made a point to make her feelings about Loomer known. And, unsurprisingly, it didn't take Loomer long to fire back online.